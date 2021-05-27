In One Ear: Coastal confusion

The "Where are you, Astoria?" story that was published May 13 prompted Astorian LaRee Johnson to write in about another example of coastal confusion.

"Seems a lot of people may have confused the Washington coast with the Oregon Coast some years back," she wrote. "Your astute readers may remember the 2005 launch of the fourth nickel in the series, 'Ocean In View! O! The Joy,' commemorating the Lewis and Clark bicentennial."

The quote, from William Clark's diary, was actually written in Wahkiakum County, Washington. He wasn't actually seeing the Pacific Ocean at all, but the Columbia River. Be that as it may …

"The so-called 'designer' of the back side of the nickel, Joe Fitzgerald," LaRee explained, "was from Maryland and, according to a KMUN interview, had never set foot in Oregon." So, of course, he would not have recognized that the scene he depicted is actually of the Oregon Coast.

"He submitted the image to the U.S. Mint, supposedly his own creation," LaRee continued. "It was selected, and the minting progress was under way.

"However, upon seeing the coin for the first time at the coin's launch … there seemed to be some mistake about which coast was depicted. It was certainly not the Washington coast.

"Comparing it to a photograph by a local photographer of the Oregon Coast, it was deemed a copyright infringement (theft) of a photograph from the local photographer's website, who knows the Oregon Coast well, having been in the area since the 1970s.

"Imagine the shock of seeing your photograph on a national coin! The icing on the cake: After only one month, attorney Leonard Duboff of Portland won the copyright infringement case against the U.S. Mint and the 'designer,' giving the recognition to the rightful photographer, Andrew E. Cier, of Astoria (bit.ly/CierNickel)."

And, Andrew Cier just happens to be LaRee's husband. Now you know the rest of the story.