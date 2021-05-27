Hudson County Republican Party Republican

Cancel
Ridgewood, NJ

Hudson County Republican Party

 21 days ago

Hudson County NJ, Billy Prempeh, former and future NJ 9th Congressional Candidate, endorsed NJ GOP State Committeeman Joshua Sotomayor Einstein for Chairman of the Hudson County Republican Party. Prempeh stated, "Sotomayor Einstein is the best candidate for Hudson County GOP Chair, not only did he support my campaign and other candidates last election cycle, which Arango (the current chair) never does, but he has a long history of grassroots Republican activism." He continued, "compare that record with Arango's, a man who has for years been helping Democrats and attacking the grassroots GOP, it's an easy call – it's time for new leadership and Sotomayor Einstein is the right man for the job."

Ridgewood, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
