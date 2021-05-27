Billy Prempeh, once and future NJ 9th Congressional Candidate, Endorses Joshua Sotomayor Einstein for County GOP Chair

Hudson County NJ, Billy Prempeh, former and future NJ 9th Congressional Candidate, endorsed NJ GOP State Committeeman Joshua Sotomayor Einstein for Chairman of the Hudson County Republican Party. Prempeh stated, “Sotomayor Einstein is the best candidate for Hudson County GOP Chair, not only did he support my campaign and other candidates last election cycle, which Arango (the current chair) never does, but he has a long history of grassroots Republican activism.” He continued, “compare that record with Arango’s, a man who has for years been helping Democrats and attacking the grassroots GOP, it’s an easy call – it’s time for new leadership and Sotomayor Einstein is the right man for the job.”