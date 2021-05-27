Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgewood, NJ

Billy Prempeh, once and future NJ 9th Congressional Candidate, Endorses Joshua Sotomayor Einstein for County GOP Chair

theridgewoodblog.net
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson County NJ, Billy Prempeh, former and future NJ 9th Congressional Candidate, endorsed NJ GOP State Committeeman Joshua Sotomayor Einstein for Chairman of the Hudson County Republican Party. Prempeh stated, “Sotomayor Einstein is the best candidate for Hudson County GOP Chair, not only did he support my campaign and other candidates last election cycle, which Arango (the current chair) never does, but he has a long history of grassroots Republican activism.” He continued, “compare that record with Arango’s, a man who has for years been helping Democrats and attacking the grassroots GOP, it’s an easy call – it’s time for new leadership and Sotomayor Einstein is the right man for the job.”

theridgewoodblog.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Pascrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gop#Hudson County Gop Chair#Republican#Revive Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Senators cobbling together bipartisan U.S. infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday met with members of a bipartisan group of senators struggling to develop an infrastructure proposal that could make it through Congress while achieving President Joe Biden's goals. Twenty-one of the 100 senators, including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...