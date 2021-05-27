Leonia Fire department

Leonia NJ, Give Chance recently received 600 boxes (86,400 pcs) of hand sanitizer from Prizma Jewelry (CEO: Kim Joon-woo) and J World Sports, Inc (CEO: Kim Hee-dong) on May 25th. Prizma Jewelry is a costume jewelry manufacturer and importer for contemporary fashion accessories based in New York City. Their mission is to serve as an inspiration, to be a positive and honest entity, and to always give more than they receive. Founded in 1983, J World Sports, Inc. is a manufacturer of backpack brands such as J World New York, Twise, and Tanka. The company focuses on serving others by enriching people’s lives and raising happiness indexes with their products and services.