Astoria, OR

In One Ear: 'So much like home'

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 12 days ago
On May 24, 1968, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy of Massachusetts visited Astoria while campaigning for the presidential nomination. Accompanying him were his wife, Ethel, their dog, "Freckles," and Oregon state Treasurer Bob Straub.

After Kennedy arrived, he briefly addressed an enthusiastic crowd at the airport, then headed out to Fort Stevens State Park for a walk on the beach near the Peter Iredale shipwreck, which can be seen in a film clip at bit.ly/RFKbeach. One of the passel of photographers tagging along was Clyde Keller, who took the photo shown of the group.

"I can't believe this is so much like home," Kennedy said, gazing at the ocean. Not much later, he rolled up his pants, kicked off his shoes and socks, ran toward the water and went for a jog along the waterline with his dog.

A photographer saw him lope off and grabbed an iconic shot of the pair enjoying a moment of pure unadulterated beach freedom that became a Life magazine cover (inset).

"You could tell he was like, 'Oh my God. I needed this,'" recalled Rita Hankel Lerwick, a teenager at the time. He even managed to get in a swim before they got back to business and headed for Astoria.

Those few moments of freedom at the beach were made all the more poignant because a little more than a week later, on June 5, he was assassinated, shortly after a campaign speech in Los Angeles. (bit.ly/DA-RFK)

