Township of Mahwah
Mahwah Memorial Day Parade on Monday May 31st at 10am. Mahwah Memorial Parade, Memorial Day, Memorial Day tradition, Township of Mahwah, United States Armed Forces. Mahwah NJ, the Township of Mahwah is excited this year to bring back this Memorial Day tradition, the Mahwah Memorial Day Parade .on Monday May 31st at 10am to honor and mourn the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.theridgewoodblog.net