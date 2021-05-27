Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mahwah, NJ

Township of Mahwah

theridgewoodblog.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahwah Memorial Day Parade on Monday May 31st at 10am. Mahwah Memorial Parade, Memorial Day, Memorial Day tradition, Township of Mahwah, United States Armed Forces. Mahwah NJ, the Township of Mahwah is excited this year to bring back this Memorial Day tradition, the Mahwah Memorial Day Parade .on Monday May 31st at 10am to honor and mourn the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

theridgewoodblog.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Court#Mahwah Mayor#Mahwah Tagged Mahwah Nj#Township#Bergen County#Clerk Coviello#Memorial Day Tradition#Mayor Bill Laforet#Recall Petition#Military Personnel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Glen Rock, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

COVID-19 testing site

Glen Rock NJ, a New COVID-19 testing site at Glen Rock Boro Hall Commuter Parking Lot at 1 Harding Plaza, Glen Rock, NJ 07452. will be open starting Monday 5/17. It will be open Mondays & Wednesdays 10:00AM-6:00PM and Saturdays 10:00AM-3:00PM.
Bergen County, NJinsidernj.com

Assemblywoman Valerie Huttle Goes Door-to-Door in LD-37

LEONIA – Judah Zeigler, the mayor of this Bergen County town, was preparing to knock on some doors Saturday morning with LD-37 state Senate candidate Valerie Huttle. When asked about Huttle’s Democratic primary opponent, fellow Assembly member Gordon Johnson, Zeigler described him as friendly and affable. At Huttle headquarters in...
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. parents must send kids to in-person school this fall, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order allowing for virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic will not be renewed beyond this academic year, officially ending the option for virtual learning, the governor said Monday. “Neatly stated, through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time,...
Bergen County, NJmybergen.com

2021 Directory of Bergen County Chambers of Commerce

Are you considering attending a local Bergen County chamber of commerce event or possibly even thinking about becoming a member of a local chamber in 2021? If your business has not been active with local chambers, you may be wondering what these organizations are all about and how they can benefit you and your business. In this mybergen.com business post, we will answer the following questions:
Politicsccenterdispatch.com

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood Emergency Medical Services

Ridgewood NJ, The Village Council of Ridgewood has proclaimed the week of May 16th through May 22nd as Emergency Medical Services Week. In 2020, Ridgewood Emergency Services responded to over 1700 requests for assistance and provided 18,382 volunteer hours to the Village. Emergency Services is the largest volunteer agency in the Village of Ridgewood. The members are are ready to serve those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The members engage in countless hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance lifesaving skills. Emergency Services members were there for the residents throughout the Pandemic.
Politicsenr.com

Massive Ex-Military Base in New Jersey Eyes New Future

Take a developed property the size of New York City’s Central Park with 5 million sq ft of building area, program in new construction or renovation over 20 years and across three dozen parcels for 1,600 housing units, 300,000 sq ft of civic or government space, 500,000 sq ft for retail and 2 million sq ft of offices, and you have a pretty ambitious undertaking. The $2-billion effort to redevelop Fort Monmouth, a decommissioned former U.S. Army base in the thick of New Jersey’s suburban sprawl, is all kinds of ambitious.
Mahwah, NJramapo.edu

Ramapo College of New Jersey Proudly Celebrates the Class of 2021

MAHWAH, N.J. – Ramapo College of New Jersey celebrated its Class of 2021 in the first of a series of small outdoor ceremonies on May 17 on the College campus in Mahwah, N.J. Additional ceremonies are scheduled for May 18-20. Master’s degree recipients will be recognized on May 21. With...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood resident Sua Kim

Pictured L-R: Chief Jacqueline Luthcke, Sua Kim, D/Sgt. Michael Lembo, and Ptl. Colin Donnelly (PBA President) Ridgewood NJ, Ridgewood resident Sua Kim was selected as one of the winners of a Chromebook in our inaugural essay contest with the Bergen County Prosecutors Office. The Ridgewood Police thank all of the students who participated in the contests. Essays on the importance of the relationships between the Police and Community were inspiring to everyone. Thank you to the Ridgewood PBA for helping with the prizes.
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...