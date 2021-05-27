Cancel
Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy to headline This is Tomorrow

Cover picture for the articleSam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy to headline This is Tomorrow. Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy are to headline the This is Tomorrow music festival in September, which also features Blossoms and The Kooks on the bill, among others.

Worldstereoboard.com

Gerry Cinnamon at London Alexandra Palace

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's Alexandra Palace for this Gerry Cinnamon show. Book Your Stay Today!. Alexandra Palace is a 7,300 capacity live music and entertainment venue based in north London. Built as a sister to south London's Crystal Palace back in 1873, it's now belovingly known as Ally Pally, having hosted and continuing to host some of the capital's biggest and best concerts.
Musicallaccess.com

Holly Humberstone

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. With her eagerly-awaited second EP arriving later this year, British singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has released the newest taste of what to expect, sharing her new track “The Walls Are Way Too Thin.” The song comes not long after the previously released song “Haunted House,” and both are set to appear on her forthcoming EP, Emotional Grim Reaper, which is set for release November 6th via Interscope Records. For the claustrophobic music video for “The Walls Are Way Too Thin,” Humberstone crawls through an endless air vent on her elbows and knees. The fire blast in the vent was completely real and Holly was terrified. She teamed up with directors Josh Sanger and Raja Virdi for the video, which was designed to reflect her anxieties of living in a dingy flat in a city she didn't know.
MusicNME

Bicep, CamelPhat, Rudimental, Gorgon City and more for Snowbombing festival 2022

The line-up for next year’s edition of Austria’s Snowbombing festival has been revealed, with Bicep, CamelPhat, Rudimental (DJ), Gorgon City and many others on the bill. “The Ultimate Alpine Festival Adventure” set in the Mayrhofen ski resort is readying for an electronic music-heavy event from April 4-9, 2022. Tickets are available to buy now.
MusicEDMTunes

[LISTEN] Eric Prydz’ BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Set

Along with the nonstop event announcements that keep flooding our inboxes and social media, we’ve got a ton of new music to listen to. While we can find a lot of event sets online, there’s nothing quite like official streams to infiltrate our ears. Over the weekend, BBC Radio 1‘s Big Weekend of Live Music happened. It was full of live music from many of the most beloved artists. On top of these kick-ass artists, we received a huge hour-long set from headliner, Eric Prydz.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Paul Weller – Fat Pop (Volume 1)

The ModFather himself delivers once again. Less than a year after his 2020 On Sunset release, Paul Weller is quickly back on the scene with his latest release Fat Pop (Volume 1). With the inability to perform and tour for On Sunset, Fat Pop (Volume 1) in its way became the “stuck indoors” lockdown record that now may get its live performance chance.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wolf Alice on “Blue Weekend”

When Wolf Alice stepped off stage at London’s Brixton Academy at the end of 2018, they left as a band with the world at their feet. The British four-piece’s eclectic second album, Visions of a Life, had brought them commercial success and critical acclaim in equal measure, culminating in a Mercury Prize win and support slots for rock royalty (Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher). They could have easily coasted on that momentum to bigger venues and mainstream attention. Instead, they parted ways for the first extended period since 2014’s Creature Songs EP marked them out as indie rock rising stars.
Musicmusic-news.com

Suitcase Sam

Suitcase Sam has the kind of voice that leads you to expect a Yodel at any moment – call it Hank Williams crossed with Leon Redbone – and this album runs the gamut of Americana from honky-tonk to Blues and touching down at all points country, not to mention ragtime and vaudeville.
MusicBillboard

Rag'n'Bone Man, Arlo Parks and More Confirmed for 2021 Montreux Jazz Festival

Brit Award-winners Rag'n'Bone Man and Arlo Parks, and Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills are among the headliners booked for the 2021 edition of Montreux Jazz Festival, slated to roll out across 16 days next month in Switzerland. Also confirmed to the lineup are Woodkid, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, the Paradox project...
MusicNME

Jade Bird announces UK tour dates for 2022 and shares new single

Jade Bird has announced a run of headline shows for 2022, in support of her forthcoming second album ‘Different Kinds Of Light‘. In addition to the tour, Bird has shared the video for the title track from her forthcoming album. You can watch it below. Bird will tour the UK...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Sparkee takes ‘The Business’ remix competition title with funk-ridden recasting

In the time since its September 2020 release, Tiësto‘s “The Business” has attracted a stack of spins, with the Musical Freedom head commissioning alternative takes from the likes of Vintage Culture and Dubdogz, SWACQ, 220 KID, and Clean Bandit, the latter of whom took on “The Business, Pt. II.” The latest, however, comes at the hands of Sparkee, a purveyor of nu disco and funk forms of electronic whose “The Business” edit recently took the crown in Tiësto’s remix competition.
MusicKerrang

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil announces new six-part radio show

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil will soon be sharing his absolutely excellent taste in music as part of a new radio series for BBC Radio Scotland. The weekly six-part show – which kicks off next Wednesday, June 9, at 10pm – ​“will explore his love of music and share tracks from artists that have inspired him as a musician and music fan”, from more traditional rock and metal to ​“a few musical surprises” along the way.
Musicupsetmagazine.com

Run The Jewels have announced a new headline tour

Run The Jewels have announced a new headline tour. The duo - who released their latest album, 'RTJ4', last year - will visit for a run of four dates next summer, followed by a set at Primavera Sound. The details are:. JUNE. 02 O2 Brixton Academy, London. 05 Barrowlands, Glasgow.
MusicVincennes Sun Commercial

Sinead O’Connor announces new album No Veteran Dies Alone

Sinead O’Connor has announced her first album in eight years. The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker will release 'No Veteran Dies Alone' in early 2022. Sinead has shared a few details about the upcoming follow-up to 2014's 'I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss', including that it is comprised of seven songs.
Musicskiddle.com

Skiddle Mix // Spring roundup 2021 ft. Noizu, Jess Bays, Kate Ozz...

Hot damn, have we been spoilt to some amazing mixes so far this year!. Over the first three months of Spring especially, our ears and souls have been fed a substantial and wholesome diet of amazing electronic music, all courtesy of some of the fastest rising names and outfits in the global dance music scene.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Jane Weaver Goes to the Roller Disco in the New Video for “Solarised”

British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver released a new album, Flock, in March via Fire. Now she has shared a video for the album’s “Solarised” in which she goes to a roller disco. She’s also shared an extended eight-minute rework of the song. Nick Farrimond directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the extended version and Weaver’s upcoming tour dates.
Entertainmentclassical-music.com

Jess Gillam to present live on-stage broadcast of Radio 3’s This Classical Life

Saxophonist Jess Gillam became Radio 3’s youngest ever presenter in 2019 with her weekly show This Classical Life. In a first for the station, she will be bringing her programme to a live audience, joined by the BBC Concert Orchestra. The live broadcast will be hosted at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall and will feature guest performances from drummer and TV and film composer Ollie Howell, soprano Soraya Mafi, former Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks and cellist and vocalist Ayanna Witter-Johnson.
MusicNME

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil to present six genre-focused shows for BBC Radio Scotland

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil is to host six specialist shows on BBC Radio Scotland, starting this month. The Simon Neil Experience will hear Neil “explore his love of music and share tracks from artists that have inspired him as a musician and music fan”. Each show will focus on a particular genre including rock, pop, experimental, heartbreak, soundtracks, and metal.