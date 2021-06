When it comes to picking out an outfit to run errands in, one of the key qualities to look out for is comfort. The pieces should be practical, like a good pair of sneakers to be able to walk for miles in or a matching workout set that takes only a few seconds to throw on, and without much thought. For an errand-appropriate summer outfit that’s both functional and stylish, look to Jennifer Aniston for inspiration. Aniston recently stepped out in fuzzy slides and a black slip dress while leaving a hair salon in Beverly Hills. The actor looked very casual, so casual in fact you might not have recognized her at first. She left through a backdoor and kept a low profile as she made her way into a car.