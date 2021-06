The order was recently placed for the construction of an inland waterway vessel that seeks to become the first to run on hydrogen. To be built by Concordia Damen for the Dutch shipping company Lenten Scheepvaart, it is part of an innovative project that seeks to develop a new generation of zero-emission inland shipping and spur the broader development of hydrogen power for shipping. A similar competing project was also announced in March to retrofit another inland barge to operate on hydrogen.