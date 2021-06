CONCORD, N.C., (May 11, 2021) – The 115-year-old snack brand PLANTERS and the iconic MR. PEANUT have teamed up with Roush Fenway Racing and will serve as the primary partner aboard Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford during NASCAR’s race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, June 19-20. “PLANTERS and MR. PEANUT are looking forward to partnering with Ryan Newman and the Roush Fenway Racing team this season,” said Rafik Lawendy, Head of Marketing for Planters. “This may be the nuttiest car in NASCAR’s history, and with Newman at the wheel, it’s sure to go a nut above the competitors.”