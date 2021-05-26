Cancel
Law Enforcement

DNREC Police enforcing surf fishing regs

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNREC Natural Resource Police conducted their first surf fishing enforcement event of the season at Cape Henlopen State Park Saturday. A total of 204 vehicles were checked. Officers are expected to be on hand over the Memorial Day weekend. The Division of Parks and Recreation was assisted by the Division...

