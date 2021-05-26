DNREC Police enforcing surf fishing regs

As Connecticut emerges from COVID-19 restrictions, State Police expect a greater number of vehicles to be back on the roads and highways this Memorial Day. The weekend is the traditional start to summer and activities related to beaches, backyards and BBQs. State Troopers are standing by to ensure that the roadways are free of hazardous drivers, and conducting extra roving DUI patrols. State Police urge drivers to plan for traffic delays as more people venture out this holiday weekend. They're also reminding people about the “Move Over” law, which requires motorists approaching stationary emergency vehicles to immediately slow to a speed below the posted speed limit and, if traveling in the lane adjacent to an emergency vehicle, to move over one lane, unless it is unreasonable or unsafe to do so.