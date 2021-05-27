Cancel
Q CELLS recognized as Top Performer by PVEL for sixth consecutive year

By Q CELLS
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Q CELLS announced today that the Company has been recognized as a Top Performer for the sixth consecutive year in the 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL). PVEL is one of the solar industry’s world-acclaimed reliability and performance testing labs. As an independent laboratory, PVEL...

