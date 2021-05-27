Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California, MO

Federal Judge Rejects Bayer's Proposal To Resolve Future Roundup Lawsuits

klpw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge in California is rejecting Bayer's two-billion-dollar class-action proposal to resolve future lawsuits claiming Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The judge said yesterday that the proposal would accomplish a lot for Monsanto and a lot less for the Roundup users who are currently healthy. Monsanto was acquired by the Creve Coeur-based agriculture company Bayer in 2018. The agreement would have paused litigation linking Roundup to non-Hodgkin lymphoma for four years.

klpw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
Local
Missouri Business
State
California State
Local
Missouri Government
California, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Monsanto#Cancer#Litigation#The Creve Coeur#Proposal#Weedkiller#Company#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Judge rejects lawsuit challenging raw butter prohibition

A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit that sought to overturn the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s pasteurization requirement for butter sold in interstate commerce. Last year, organic dairy producer Mark McAfee filed a lawsuit challenging the FDA’s prohibition against interstate raw butter sales with the help of the Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund nonprofit.
Congress & CourtsNews 12

Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who say they developed ovarian cancer from using Johnson & Johnson talc products. The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting Johnson & Johnson's appeal. VACCINE INFORMATION: Check to see if you are eligible. APPOINTMENT...
AL.com

Johnson & Johnson’s appeal of $2 billion talcum cancer lawsuit rejected by Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using Johnson & Johnson talc products. The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting Johnson & Johnson’s appeal. The company argued that it was not treated fairly in facing one trial involving 22 cancer sufferers who came from 12 states and different backgrounds.
Congress & Courtsillinoisnewsnow.com

Federal judge denies Bayer glyphosate settlement plan

A federal judge has rejected Bayer’s $2-Billion-dollar proposal to resolve future lawsuits that claim Roundup causes cancer. Bayer tells Brownfield Ag News the court decision has no impact on the availability of Roundup and farmers will continue to have access to its glyphosate-based products. Bayer says they still have legal and commercial options to mitigate future litigation risk and will quickly pursue them. Bayer says it stands by the safety of glyphosate and is committed to keeping it available for farmers.
EconomyWinston-Salem Journal

Federal judge dismisses Hanesbrands' trademark infringement lawsuit vs. Keds

A Hanesbrands Inc. trademark infringement lawsuit filed against Keds LLC has been dismissed by a federal judge in Massachusetts. Hanesbrands and its HBI Branded Apparel Enterprises LLC subsidiary sued Keds and SR Holdings LLC on July 17 over the use of the Champion brand. The lawsuit was dismissed May 21.
IndustryInsurance Journal

Bayer Unveils New Roundup Risk Management Plan After $2B Proposal Fails

Bayer said today it will initiate a series of actions to address potential future litigation over its Roundup weedkiller product following the rejection of its $2 billion Roundup class settlement yesterday by a U.S. judge. Bayer said the new package of five measures, which include both legal and commercial actions,...
Congress & Courtschildrenshealthdefense.org

BREAKING: Judge Torpedos Bayer’s Plan to Skirt Legal Liability in Roundup Cancer Cases, Citing ‘Glaring Flaws’

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. The federal judge overseeing nationwide Roundup litigation today denied Bayer’s latest attempt to limit its legal liability from future cancer claims associated with its glyphosate-based herbicides, citing numerous “glaring flaws” in a settlement proposed to apply to Roundup users who develop cancer in the future.
Congress & Courtsgrainews.ca

U.S. judge rejects Roundup settlement plan as ‘unreasonable’

Reuters — A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s US$2 billion class action proposal to resolve future lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal “would accomplish a...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

As Bayer awaits ruling on its $2 billion glyphosate settlement proposal, judge floats idea of adding controversial safety warning label

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A U.S. judge suggested on [May 19] that Bayer include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed $2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer.
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge in $2B Roundup Settlement Recommends Bayer Add a Warning Label

A U.S. judge suggested on Wednesday that Bayer AG include a warning label on Roundup as part of a proposed $2 billion settlement to resolve future claims that the top-selling weedkiller causes cancer. Bayer asked U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco to give preliminary approval for the settlement...