Federal Judge Rejects Bayer's Proposal To Resolve Future Roundup Lawsuits
A federal judge in California is rejecting Bayer's two-billion-dollar class-action proposal to resolve future lawsuits claiming Roundup weedkiller causes cancer. The judge said yesterday that the proposal would accomplish a lot for Monsanto and a lot less for the Roundup users who are currently healthy. Monsanto was acquired by the Creve Coeur-based agriculture company Bayer in 2018. The agreement would have paused litigation linking Roundup to non-Hodgkin lymphoma for four years.klpw.com