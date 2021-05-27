Cancel
Why it’s a very good time to be a creator

By Tom Jarvis
The Drum
 6 days ago

TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why It’s Time to Revive the Show “Freaky Stories”

I’ve said it about a lot of things in the past couple of years, but if anyone remembers Freaky Stories then they might remember some of the strange and uncertain tales that were narrated to anyone willing to watch and listen since the two show hosts were a cockroach and a maggot that introduced the tales and ran the show. Yeah, you read that correctly, since it did kind of live up to its title since some of the stories were kind of creepy, especially for kids. But a lot of them were fun since the animation and the manner in which they were told was light and didn’t really go into too much gory and gruesome details so as to make it attractive to those that might enjoy a good story. The show only enjoyed 3 seasons back in the 90s before being shut down, and it’s not too hard to see why since despite being kind of fun,
TV SeriesCollider

'Hacks' Creators on the HBO Max Comedy's Origins and Why Jean Smart Was the First Choice

It can be tricky to make a show about comedy funny — but it helps if even the folks behind the scenes are genuinely hilarious. Hacks is thus blessed by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, a triumvirate of creators who really understand their subject matter. The three of them helped spearhead the new HBO Max series about an iconic stand-up named Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), who finds an unlikely ally in Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a young writer who slowly but surely comes to understand what makes Deborah such a complicated but fiercely funny legend.
TV & VideosThe Drum

Dave dials up its social media output in online push

Dave is to expand its online presence by doubling down on digital content and expanding its social media output. The UKTV-owned British free-to-air television channel has commissioned five short-form comedy shows designed for social media consumption and is actively recruiting for a video manager, video editor, junior social analyst, deliverables coordinator and a community manager at its social media division.
Books & LiteratureJane Friedman

Why Your Memoir Also Needs the Good and “Normal” Times

Today’s post is by Allison K Williams (@GuerillaMemoir). Join her on May 27 for the class Memoir from Memory. Trauma and pain are often the wellspring of memoir, significantly shaping our personal journey. For readers, the great gift of memoir is opening your book and realizing, I’m not the only one who felt that way.
MarketingJeffbullas's Blog

9 Tools to Create a Result-Driven Visual Marketing Strategy

Having the right visual strategy for your brand is extremely important, especially when it comes to social media marketing. Using visuals effectively can not only increase the power of your core marketing message but also create more engagement with your online audiences. Creating powerful visual marketing materials wasn’t always easy...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Newsweek

Why TikTok Keeps Remixing Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U'

The popularity of Olivia Rodrigo's latest single "Good 4 U," has sparked a wave of viral remixes on TikTok, spanning from 2000s pop punk to Taylor Swift. Olivia Rodrigo's place as Gen Z's pop princess has been cemented by the release of her debut album SOUR, which has been a trending topic across social media platforms since its May 21 release date.
Books & LiteratureNPR

Eric Carle, Creator Of 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar,' Has Died

An author who has been read in my home has died. In fact, he's been read again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again. Eric Carle wrote "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," along with other great books. Since its publication in 1969, that book has sold more than 50 million copies. He was 91 years old. And NPR's Neda Ulaby has our remembrance.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Fatherly

15 Very Good Reasons to Switch to Digital Books

This story was produced in partnership with Epic. It’s probably been a while since you last watched a DVD or listened to a CD. It’s not because you’ve given up watching movies and listening to music but rather because you can now subscribe to streaming services. Paying for access to an expansive library of titles has proven to be a more affordable, more convenient model than paying to own physical copies of individual titles, something that’s true not just of music and movies but children’s books too. Look to Epic, the children’s digital book service with 40,000 different titles. It will change the way you read books with your kids for the better. That’s saying something.
TV SeriesCollider

'Debris' Creator J.H. Wyman Explains That Wild Season Finale: "It’s Very Crucial to Season 2"

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Debris, "Celestial Body."]. All of the events throughout the first season of the NBC series Debris have been leading up to the revelations of the finale, blowing the possibilities wide open for where things could go next. As Agents Bryan Beneventi (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola Jones (Riann Steele) realized that there was so much more going on with the scattered wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft that has been strewn across the Western Hemisphere, their lives were changed forever, leaving them to wonder if there’s anyone they can trust apart from each other.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Master of None: Why the Show’s Third Season Looks So Good

Cinematographer Thimios Bakatakis—a frequent collaborator of Yorgos Lanthimos, responsible for the bright haze of Dogtooth and the cool blues of The Lobster, among other critically acclaimed fare—had never seen a single episode of Master of None when Aziz Ansari asked him to lens the third season of the Emmy-winning series. But the Greek D.P. read the scripts and took to them, hopping on the phone with Ansari to hear his very particular vision for the new season.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Very Very Valet Is Only One ‘Very’ Worth of Good

It is very very easy to see what makes Very Very Valet special. Following in the footsteps of predecessors like Overcooked, Stretchers and Moving Out, it uses a well worn formula but expands it to new areas. In this specific case, being a valet in a world where everything is cartoonishly silly and the stakes aren’t nearly as high. Parking cars and returning them may seem boring but when car launchers, portals and other crazy contraptions are involved, the fun really ramps up.
NFLThe Drum

5 bold bets for CTV in the post-pandemic world

Throughout the Covid pandemic, we’ve seen the acceleration of digital trends that had been slowly building for years. As a society, we’ve made huge changes in where and how we work, where we can live – and how we consume media, especially video. Now that the world is about to change radically again, what is going to happen with connected TV (CTV)? Verizon Media’s Iván Markman offers five predictions for what’s next.
Behind Viral VideosPhoto & Video Tuts+

10 Top YouTube Video Templates for DaVinci Resolve (+Free Template)

Creating video for your YouTube channel? Let us help with these top 10 YouTube video templates for DaVinci Resolve. 10 Top YouTube Video Templates for DaVinci Resolve. Here are our favourite DaVinci Resolve templates for YouTube available from Envato Elements, the stock site where you can make unlimited downloads on millions of creative assets with a simple subscription.
Internetmediapost.com

Why It's Time For The Industry To Ditch Display Ads

Most people don’t like display ads. Is that a good argument for ditching them? In this case, yes. In advertising, we can’t get caught up in popularity contests; we have to be rational and honest with ourselves and do what’s best for the brand. People have always been critical of...
Bitcoinprweek.com

Gary Vaynerchuk: 'Stop blaming platforms for your own bad behaviour'

Gary Vaynerchuk is often asked by his friends about the ethics and safety of the social-media platforms he has dedicated his life towards, as both the chief executive of a social media-focused digital advertising agency, and as GaryVee, the influencer. "You can imagine every friend of mine that is in...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple doesn't dominate in most product categories -- and that's a very good thing

In an increasingly tribal world where seemingly everything, including consumer support of trillion-dollar corporations, has turned into unwavering fandom and cheerleading, it's easy for Apple users to forget that sometimes a moderate success, instead of a home run, is what's best for everyone involved. There are arguably two hardware segments...
Books & LiteratureChicago Tribune

Column: One mom’s appreciation of the creators behind ‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ and ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ two sparks that ignited countless imaginations

In the span of two days, the world lost two brilliant sparks that ignited countless imaginations. Eric Carle, the creator of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” and Lois Ehlert, who illustrated “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom,” both died this week. Carle died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts. He was 91. Ehlert died Tuesday in Milwaukee, where she lived for many years. She was 86.