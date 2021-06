Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín, and Clara Ponsatí, three exiled Catalan politicians serving as members of the European Parliament, have recovered their political immunity following a provisional ruling by the European Court of Justice. Exiled Catalan president Puigdemont and his two colleagues, all of whom were elected in the European election as members of the pro-independence Junts per Catalunya party, were stripped off their parliamentary rights last March, after a majority of fellow MEPs in the chamber voted in favor.