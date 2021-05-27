Cancel
Missouri State

Five Missouri Players Named Preseason All-SEC by Athlon Sports

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive members of the Missouri football team earned All-Southeastern Conference preseason honors from Athlon Sports. Graduate center Michael Maietti was named first-team offense and redshirt junior defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat was named second-team defense. Graduate punter Grant McKinnis was named third-team specialists and senior running back Tyler Badie and Sophomore kicker Harrison Mevis both earned spots on the fourth teams.

