Five Missouri Players Named Preseason All-SEC by Athlon Sports
Five members of the Missouri football team earned All-Southeastern Conference preseason honors from Athlon Sports. Graduate center Michael Maietti was named first-team offense and redshirt junior defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat was named second-team defense. Graduate punter Grant McKinnis was named third-team specialists and senior running back Tyler Badie and Sophomore kicker Harrison Mevis both earned spots on the fourth teams.klpw.com