Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willmar, MN

Records published May 27, 2021

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tribune publishes Records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are written by Tribune staff members based on information contained in public documents from the state court system and from law enforcement agencies. It is the Tribune’s policy that this column contain a complete record. Requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.

www.wctrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London Township, MN
City
Paynesville, MN
City
Fergus Falls, MN
City
Willmar, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Breckenridge, MN
Willmar, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Court Documents#County Court#State Court#News Agencies#State Law#Records Crash Willmar#Carris Health#Rice Memorial Hospital#Clearview Ai#Otter Tail County Sheriff#Public Documents#15th Avenue Southwest#19th Avenue#13th Street Southwest#Theft Willmar#Tribune Staff Members#Burglary Willmar#Roseville Township#Law Enforcement Agencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Thousands of pigs killed in fire at Minnesota farm

A fire at a pig farm in southern Minnesota on Sunday night destroyed two buildings and killed approximately 12,000 pigs. According to Waseca Fire Chief Jason Forshee, the fire was reported at Woodville Pork near Waseca around 10:30 p.m., with firefighters finding one farm building completely engulfed in flames. An...
Minnesota Stateindustryanalysts.com

Marco Acquires in Minnesota

CLOUD, MINN., MAY 6, 2021– Marco announced today the acquisition of West Central Shredding Inc., a shredding company in Willmar, Minnesota. West Central Shredding employees have joined Marco and are partnering with their new team members to serve and support clients with expanded resources. “It has been an honor and...
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

Potter in court today for killing of Daunte Wright

(Willmar MN-) Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright last month, has a court appearance Monday. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt has come to the defense of Potter. Potter shot and killed the 20-year-old Wright as he tried to escape police custody after they tried to arrest him on an arrest warrant. Video evidence shows Potter thought she was going to tase Wright but mistakenly grabbed her gun instead. She has been charged with manslaughter, although many called for her to be charged with murder. Felt says he has known Potter for 23 years, and says the way she was portrayed in the media and attacked by politicians and community activists was "abhorrent"...
Minnesota StateKTTC

Minnesota reports 589 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that another 589 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Two of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StateSt. Cloud Times

Zero new COVID-19 deaths, 589 new cases in Minnesota on Monday

No Minnesotans were added to the state's COVID-19 death toll Monday, according to the daily report from the Minnesota Department of Health. The state reported zero deaths last Monday. There's been only a handful of days with zero deaths since the start of the pandemic in Minnesota in March 2020.
New London, MNkmrskkok.com

Motorcycle Accident in Rural New London

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to a rural New London address on Sunday for a report of an off road motorcycle accident. A 20 year old man had fallen off his off-road motorcycle in Colfax Township and broke his leg. New London Ambulance transported the man to Rice Hospital.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Opportunities available to hunt elk in Minnesota

Interested hunters have through Friday, June 11, to apply for one of 30 elk licenses offered this year by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Seasons will run from late August to mid-October. This year’s seasons are similar to last year’s, which provided hunters with more opportunities to harvest antlerless...
Minnesota StateWest Central Tribune

Area west central Minnesota counties report 54 new cases of COVID Sunday

WILLMAR — There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region Sunday. Stearns County had 27 new cases, Kandiyohi County had 11 and Meeker County had seven new cases. Redwood, Renville, Swift counties each had two new cases and Chippewa, Pope and Yellow Medicine counties each had one new case. Big Stone and Lac qui Parle counties reported no new cases.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.
Posted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...