Twin Cities chefs dish on the fast food pleasure they can’t resist
Top Twin Cities chefs might be around primo ingredients constantly, but even they have their indulgences. Following Chef Justin Sutherland’s hit show “Fast Foodies” — the truTV series featuring celebrity chefs Sutherland, Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford who compete to recreate fast-food favorites of guest celebrities — we asked local restaurateurs and chefs (including Sutherland himself, of course) what their fast-food guilty pleasure is in this latest installment of our Chef’s Dish series.www.twincities.com