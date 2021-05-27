Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Twin Cities chefs dish on the fast food pleasure they can’t resist

By Nancy Ngo
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Twin Cities chefs might be around primo ingredients constantly, but even they have their indulgences. Following Chef Justin Sutherland’s hit show “Fast Foodies” — the truTV series featuring celebrity chefs Sutherland, Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford who compete to recreate fast-food favorites of guest celebrities — we asked local restaurateurs and chefs (including Sutherland himself, of course) what their fast-food guilty pleasure is in this latest installment of our Chef’s Dish series.

www.twincities.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
Saint Paul, MN
Food & Drinks
Saint Paul, MN
Lifestyle
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Saint Paul, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Kish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Celebrity Chefs#Twin Cities#Food Drink#Famous Chefs#French Chefs#Spicy Food#Dish#Mcdonald#Tb#Diablo#Steakburgers#Arby#Kentucky Fried Chicken#Subway#Popeyes#Chip S Clubhouse#Visitchips Com#Baja Chalupa#Dipped Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
KFC
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Minneapolis, MNmspmag.com

Winsome Goods Closes its Doors

Heartbreak and loss reverberated through the Twin Cities’ design scene when Kathryn Sterner, owner of Winsome Goods, announced she was closing her studio and clothing line. “It’s been a really difficult decision to make,” she says. “It’s not one reason, but this whole past year has been really challenging—both having to close the storefront for a while and then not being able to hold workshops in person. Those were financial blows to the business.”
Minnesota StatePosted by
InsideHook

Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?

“I think I speak quite correctly, but the first time I met the team in Minnesota, they needed subtitles.”. For new O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Master Distiller Brian Nation, a sudden move from Ireland to Minnesota was bound to cause culture shock. But the former Master Distiller for Irish Distillers — aka the group behind Jameson, Redbreast, Powers and Midleton whiskeys — thankfully found his new surroundings quite charming, language barriers aside.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hopkins, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Brian Oake back in rotation as morning radio host at Cities 97

Former Cities 97 morning show host Brian Oake has a new on-air gig — as the morning show host for Cities 97. That déjà vu scenario surprised Twin Cities radio listeners Monday morning, when Oake suddenly returned to the airwaves of the pop and adult-contemporary station where he worked from 2001 to 2016. The last five years were in the same 6-10 a.m. shift he's taking over at the iHeart Media-operated station.
Saint Paul, MNModesto Bee

DIY project creates modern owners’ suite in vintage St. Paul home

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The challenge: Architect Wale Falade and his wife, Funmi Okanla-Falade, bought their 1937 house in St. Paul about three years ago with dreams of making it their own. The brick-and-stucco house near Hamline University, which had been used as a rental property, "was not perfect," Falade said. "But there was a lot we could do with it." Before the couple made an offer on the house, he made a sketch for his wife to show her what was possible. "That was my pitch," he said.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities Pride events are back in person this year

The annual festival includes a gala, a family fun day and a two-day gathering in Loring Park. After being held virtually last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Twin Cities Pride Festival this year will welcome participants in person at a number of events starting next month and extending into July.
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Raising Cane’s Coming to St. Cloud This Fall

(KNSI) – It’s official. A Raising Cane’s is set to open in St. Cloud in October 2021. The restaurant will be at 2635 West Division Street in the old Ciatti’s Ristorante location. Ciatti’s closed in January of 2018, and the building was torn down in July of 2020. Hiring is...
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Readers and Writers: Crime/mystery reads to satisfy summer sleuthing cravings

Let’s do crime/mystery today, fiction and nonfiction, contemporary and from the past. “What Doesn’t Kill Us“ by David Housewright (Minotaur Books, $26.99) In the opening scenes of this 18th novel featuring former St. Paul police officer Rushmore “Mac” McKenzie, our hero is shot in the back outside a restaurant while waiting for someone and is put into a medically-induced coma.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

As of Today (Monday) Target says Drop the Mask

Minneapolis based Target says that it's ok to drop the mask at their stores. This mandate has been on for almost the entire pandemic. Target was one of the first stores that mandated mask wearing within their stores. This was before the state was mandated. When the CDC said that it was safe to not wear your mask in non crowded indoor and outdoor situations as long as you have been vaccinated, Target held their mandate until today.
Excelsior, MNPioneer Press

Literary calendar: Minnesotan Beth Dooley launches ‘Perennial Kitchen’ cookbook

CHARLES BERNSTEIN: Celebrates his new poetry collection “Topsy-Turvy,” a mix of comedy and melancholy in a variety of forms ranging from horoscopes and sea shanties to translations and screenplays. In conversation with poet Tonya M. Foster. Presented by Rain Taxi Review. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. Free, registration required at: raintaxi.com/charles-bernstein/.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...