France's Macron admits some guilt for Rwanda's genocide

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — In a key speech on his visit to Rwanda, French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognizes that France bears a heavy responsibility for the 1994 genocide in the central African country. Macron solemnly detailed how France had failed the 800,000 victims of the genocide but he...

