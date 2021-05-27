What does the death of the third-party cookie mean for e-commerce?
The elimination of the third-party cookie will profoundly impact e-commerce. This shouldn’t be a shock. We were headed down this path long before Google announced that it would deprecate the cookie in Chrome in 2022. Perhaps more than any arrow in the marketer’s quiver, e-commerce’s targeting accuracy has traditionally been built around the cookie. However, Happy Cog’s Lee Goldberg says instead of viewing this scenario as dire, e-commerce players should view this inflection point in data-driven marketing as an opportunity to rethink it all.www.thedrum.com