Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

What does the death of the third-party cookie mean for e-commerce?

By Lee Goldberg
The Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe elimination of the third-party cookie will profoundly impact e-commerce. This shouldn’t be a shock. We were headed down this path long before Google announced that it would deprecate the cookie in Chrome in 2022. Perhaps more than any arrow in the marketer’s quiver, e-commerce’s targeting accuracy has traditionally been built around the cookie. However, Happy Cog’s Lee Goldberg says instead of viewing this scenario as dire, e-commerce players should view this inflection point in data-driven marketing as an opportunity to rethink it all.

www.thedrum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Google Shopping#Consumer Privacy#Data Collection#User Data#E Commerce#Customer Data#Digital Data#Happy Cog#Linkedin#Crm#Mailchimp#Salesforce#Rfm#Criteo#Dsp#Ctv#The Trade Desk#Gdpr#E Commerce Marketers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

GroundTruth Introduces Geo-contextual and Audience Targeting for OTT/CTV

GroundTruth, the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company, announced the full availability of its OTT/CTV advertising solutions. Powered by geo-contextual and audience targeting, GroundTruth’s TV platform provides digital video advertisers consumer insights based on offline behavioral data for enhanced campaign reach, accuracy, and measurement. Marketing Technology News: OneTrust is...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

7 Growth Hacking LinkedIn Chrome Extensions to Up Your Sales Game

This is our first post on Hackernoon and as a growth hacker I will be sharing the best LinkedIn chrome extensions for people doing social selling. LinkedIn is one of the top sales and marketing tools for 2021. Completely different than other types of social media, LinkedIn is apt for prospecting, networking, email collection, and connecting with clients. It’s one of the best tools you can invest time in when it comes to growing your network and sales.
Internet1827marketing.com

Boost Your Reach by Understanding the LinkedIn Algorithm

LinkedIn is the social media platform for B2B marketing, filled with opportunities for professional connections and thought leadership. However, it can sometimes feel like your posts aren't going anywhere. You get a few likes, maybe a comment or two, but that’s it. What is going on?. How exactly social network...
Technologystartupbonsai.com

StoryChief Review: Unify Your Content Marketing And Social Media Efforts

Social media and content marketing are key marketing channels that allow you to increase awareness of your brand and attract more customers. Why not create a tool that seamlessly harnesses the power of both strategies to help grow your small business?. Fortunately, this tool exists: StoryChief. In this StoryChief review,...
Beauty & Fashionmartechseries.com

SalonCentric to Offer Dedicated Online Marketplace for Salon Professionals Powered by Mirakl

SalonCentric, A Subsidiary of L’Oréal USA, Leverages Mirakl’s B2B Marketplace Platform with a One-Stop Shop for Wholesale Salon and Beauty Supply Distribution. Mirakl, the only enterprise marketplace SaaS platform that empowers both B2B and B2C organizations to launch and grow a marketplace at scale, today announced that SalonCentric, L’Oréal USA’s salon professional distribution operation, will launch one of the salon industry’s first dedicated professional beauty products marketplace on the Mirakl Marketplace Platform. Building on SalonCentric’s fast-growing eCommerce business, the B2B marketplace will offer a one-stop destination where salons and stylists will get even more convenience and value, reducing the time and money spent purchasing supplies and stocking shelves.
Economycascadebusnews.com

Types of marketing strategy that can help your business grow

While it would be unwise to pump your entire marketing budget into advertising alone, you should consider how the internet and other forms of media can be to help grow your business and get your name out there. Refer to these prominent categories of modern marketing for ideas on how you can begin your campaigns.
Career Development & Advicemarketinginsidergroup.com

What’s the Best Content Marketing Course for Beginners?

Content marketing is one of the fastest-growing professions in the business world today. It’s essential for doing business in today’s digital environment. So, whether you’re a business owner or key employee looking to start a blog, a newly graduated university student, or someone who wants to change careers, learning all the skills it takes to be a rockstar content marketer will help you advance in almost any field.
Businessmartechseries.com

NP Digital Receives Coveted Invitation to Join Google Program

NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced that it has been selected to be a part of the Google Partners International Growth Program. The opportunity coincides with strategic investments NP Digital is making in its own international presence and capabilities beyond the North American headquarters. Marketing Technology News: AtScale...
Economymartechseries.com

Salesforce and Proof Analytics Deliver Fast, Scalable, Agile Marketing Optimization

The alliance of Salesforce and Proof Analytics has transformed the calculation of marketing ROI, delivering exceptionally fast, scalable and agile Marketing Optimization rooted in a systems-level integration between the two companies. The combination effectively up-ends traditional, consulting-based delivery of marketing mix modeling and similar analytics, replacing slow and expensive solutions with blazing speed and affordability.
Cell PhonesChiropractic Economics

Make your SEO in digital marketing local and mobile

SEO in digital marketing helps improve website visibility for relevant searches and will increase your local search results and popularity. You’ve got a great looking website, engaging content, and a presence across multiple social media platforms. You’ve done paid advertising, run online promotions, offered products through your website, and even added an online booking system to make scheduling appointments more convenient for your patients. All of these improvements to your SEO in digital marketing campaigns seem to be paying off, in terms of retaining your current patient base, as well as netting you some referrals via word of mouth.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Bizconnect Launches First Global Business-to-Business Search Engine and Community

Partnership with Dun and Bradstreet ensures small businesses find verified B2B leads with guaranteed results or their money back. Bizconnect, a global B2B search engine dedicated to connecting businesses and organizations worldwide, emerged from stealth mode today with the official launch of the industry-first B2B search engine and community. Unlike other search engines including Google, Alibaba, Yahoo! and Bing, Bizconnect’s mission is to help B2B businesses, organizations, and professionals connect using a secure, verified search engine. The Bizconnect search engine and hub is focused solely on B2B in a verified environment using Dun and Bradstreet/Hoovers database to qualify both buyers and sellers. Unlike other search engine pay-per-click auction models that favor large brands and large budgets, Bizconnect’s ethical ad platform gives every advertiser equal time at top positions, plus guaranteed results or their money back.
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best free blogging platforms in 2021

With the best free blogging platforms, you can quickly set yourself up with the means to share your work or your wisdom with the world, without having to worry about hosting bills. And whether you're after a simple, no-nonsense tool for getting your words out there with the least effort, or something more versatile that can generate beautiful results if you're willing to spend a bit more time on it, you'll find the perfect option for you right here.
Economyreadwrite.com

Top of the Funnel Strategy: Building Brand Awareness

We are living in a world where people are constantly bombarded with information. To be heard, marketers must create compelling content that captures the attention of their audience. One strategy for capturing attention is building awareness and credibility through the top of funnel marketing. This article will discuss what top-of-funnel...
Technologysignalscv.com

Viralyft Review: Insight on Its Social Media Marketing Services

With its increasing popularity, social media has become an important tool in the field of business and marketing. But building up a substantial social presence is not a piece of cake. Sometimes you might need a little external support to boost the growth of your social media account. Viralyft is one such agency that understands how the world of social media works and how to make the most of it. They provide you with all the needed resources at an affordable price to make your voice heard by a worldwide audience. Keep reading to know more about the company, its services, and reviews.
RetailThe Drum

4 ways Fanatics streamlined their e-commerce product content workflows with DAM

E-commerce was already growing fast and is now growing faster than ever — customers spent $861.12 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2020 (up 44.0% year over year). Along with that growth comes more digital touchpoints and an increasingly complex omnichannel customer experience. One of the ways that leading brands are stepping up to this challenge is by creating higher quality product content, adding new types of content (e.g. 360º spin photography), and streamlining their production workflows.