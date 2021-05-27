Amazon Prime Video boosted by $8.45bn MGM Studios acquisition
Amazon is to purchase the historic MGM Studios in an $8.45bn deal designed to better equip Prime Video to compete with Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV. By taking on one of the most hallowed studios in Hollywood, Amazon is positioning its streaming service as a force to be reckoned with in the battle for content. It will draw on a legacy of over 4,000 films from the James Bond franchise to Tomb Raider, as well as 17,000 TV shows including The Handmaid’s Tale and reality cosmetic surgery series Botched.www.thedrum.com