Amazon Prime Video boosted by $8.45bn MGM Studios acquisition

By John Glenday
The Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is to purchase the historic MGM Studios in an $8.45bn deal designed to better equip Prime Video to compete with Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV. By taking on one of the most hallowed studios in Hollywood, Amazon is positioning its streaming service as a force to be reckoned with in the battle for content. It will draw on a legacy of over 4,000 films from the James Bond franchise to Tomb Raider, as well as 17,000 TV shows including The Handmaid’s Tale and reality cosmetic surgery series Botched.

www.thedrum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Video#Amazon Studios#Mgm Studios#Disney Tv#Amazon Video#Mgm Studios#Tomb Raider#Warnermedia#Entertainment Industry#Giant At T#Streaming#Market#Telecoms#Films#Hollywood#Tech#Discovery#Binge Watch#8 45 Bn
