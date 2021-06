A hiker in Yellowstone National Park was mauled by one of the two grizzly bears he encountered on his journey near the Mammoth Hot Springs. The unidentified 39-year-old hiker apparently sustained “significant injuries” to the lower half of his body during the attack in Beaver Ponds Trail but he was able to hike out and find help. He was transported to Livingston Hospital in Montana. The victim was hiking by himself and ran into the bear about 1.5 miles from the trailhead at Old Gardiner Road. Yellowstone was mum on any more details but reminded hikers to always carry bear spray, to hike in groups, and to occasionally make loud noises so as to prevent any surprise encounters with bears and other wildlife.