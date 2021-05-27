May 27 - Eye on the Pie: An unhealthy tax climate?

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice warned that those choosing not to get the vaccine are “entering the death drawing” during a news conference Thursday. “There were six — there were six today. How many is there going to be the next time we sit down? How many is there going to be on next Tuesday?” he said at the news conference. There have been 163,744 cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 2,876 people have died, according to a Thursday announcement by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.