Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Smorgasbord Children’s Reading Room – #Travel #Mystery Darlene Foster, #Fantasy Maria Matthews

wordpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Children’s Reading room where you will find books suitable for children up to the age of 12. The first author with a review is Darlene Foster for her recently released book Amanda in Malta: The Sleeping Lady. About the book. Amanda receives a postcard from her best...

smorgasbordinvitation.wordpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Reviews#Begging#Smorgasbord#Adventure Books#Brown Books#Pets#Movie Magic#The Children S Reading#Amazons#Canadian#Website Blog#The Runaway Schoolhouse#Clearie#Bobbsey Twins#Hardy Boys#Facebook#Follow Maria#Senses Leah#Fascinating Birds#Magic School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Kids
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Books & Literaturesdjewishworld.com

Children’s Literature: The Candy Man Mystery

The Candy Man Mystery written by Rabbi Kerry Olitzky, illustrated by Christina Mattison Ebert; Kalaniot Books, 2021; ISBN 9781735-087528; 24 pages including appendices; $19.99. In this story, enhanced by Ebert’s vivid illustrations, young Josh Stein bolts into the sanctuary of his synagogue, before Shabbat services even start, because he is...
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Children can read on the wild side with Tails & Tales summer reading program

Children can learn about the wild side of reading with the Wood County District Public Library’s Youth Summer Reading Program, Tails & Tales, this summer. Registration for WCDPL’s Summer Reading Program begins Friday, June 4 at Walbridge, and Friday, June 11 at Bowling Green. As a new perk this summer, readers will receive a gift book from the Estate of Marjorie Conrad upon registration to the program.
Books & Literaturemomtastic.com

The Best Fantasy Books For Children

Trust us — we know how important words on a page can be. That's especially true for children, many of whom love the world-building escapism a good book offers. But finding quality stories that don’t talk down to your kids can be difficult, especially with so many kids' fantasy books flooding the market these days. We’d like to employ the written word here to recommend some of the best novels for children currently available. These books combine great writing, engaging plots, and clever mythology to foster a love of reading across generations.
Books & LiteratureNo Depression

THE READING ROOM: Korby Lenker on Reading, Re-Reading, and Fueling His Writing

Korby Lenker doesn’t remember when he wasn’t reading a book. “I fell in love with reading at a very young age,” the singer-songwriter says. As a child he recalls his mother reading Where the Red Fern Grows to him, and being moved by it and his mother’s reaction to it, too. “It was so powerful to see my mom cry,” he recalls. He learned then the power of books and stories to move people. “I owe so much of my life to books,” Lenker declares. “I can’t wait for that next book to pierce me.”
Worlduaemoments.com

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival Commences

Emirates Chairman Says UAE Should Be Off The UK’s Red List 'Soon'. Sharjah Children’s Reading festival is held each year under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the patronage of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah.
Lowell, MIlowellsfirstlook.com

Lowell Reading Club: Science Fiction/Fantasy Edition

Be aware that Amazon links on this page are affiliate links. As part of the Amazon Associate program, qualifying purchases made through these links may result in us earning a commission. Whether you like hard science fiction or light fantasy, sometimes it’s nice to get away from the real world...
Books & Literaturebklynlibrary.org

Read Aloud Your Most Favorite Children’s Book in Sharing!

Enjoy reading Children’s Picture Books for fun with adults and your families!. Want to learn English and other foreign languages via reading with us?. Join our Adult Librarian Shirley Wong in learning from each other!. Age group: Adults/Older Adults. Online Registration is required. You will receive an email with the...
Books & Literaturemadison

Keep your eyes peeled for these 11 summer mystery reads

Every day, a group of commuters booze at the bar on a Thames ferry as they shuttle back and forth to their jobs in London. This little group is connected “by [their] childlessness” and their “freedom to put [themselves] before everyone else.” They’re self-indulgent and narcissistic. They’re Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Ross and Rachel if Gillian Flynn or Patricia Highsmith had scripted them. In a terrifically fiendish way, Candlish gives voice to Jamie, who narrates the story before and after the day one of the friends goes missing. On the surface, all appears calm. Jamie and Clare have it all: a comfortable marriage, a big house in a gated suburb. Kit and Melia are an attractive couple. They are hip, witty, exceptionally attractive and “aspirational.” Beneath the surface, though, things are murky. Jamie’s broke and has no desire to move beyond his job as a barista. Clare controls their marriage, their finances, their future and Jamie with a calculating bourgeois grip. Kit and Melia have crippling student debt and they’re living far beyond their means. By the time Kit’s been missing for six days, “the stress has become corrosive” and Jamie is surrounded with suspicion and suspicions. With Jamie, Candlish has created a self-deprecating and insistent narrator. His growing apprehension at what may have happened to Kit keeps the suspense taut. As everyone’s motives get murkier, the tide takes a shockingly believable turn (two or three, in fact). Candlish’s story is a stiletto take on desire and ambition and the power of possession, and one of the most entertaining and seductive thrillers coming this summer. (Atria, $17, July 20.)
Books & LiteraturePress-Republican

Reading Room: ‘Star Fall’ offers deep mystery beneath the surface

Detective Inspector Bill Slider finds himself hunting down a killer in Cynthia Harrod-Eagles’ compelling crime novel, “Star Fall.”. Slider is called to a scene where daytime TV star Rowland Egerton is found stabbed to death in his West London home. Upon closer inspection, the flat looks vandalized, and a Faberge box and an Impressionist painting are missing.
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

THE LITERARY TAROT rallies Atwood, DeConnick, Hickman, and more together for classic literature and tarot

Created by the nonprofit organization, Brink Literacy Project, The Literary Tarot is a unique Kickstarter campaign that brings together classic literature, contemporary storytellers, uniquely talented artists, and magic! This ambitious project tapped a whole slew of beloved storytellers to bring together a unique deck of 78 tarot cards. Each storyteller brought their own interpretation of the tarot card while also embracing the literary inspiration behind each card, whether that be Dracula, or Treasure Island, The Great Gatsby.
Books & LiteraturePolygon

Read an excerpt from The Hidden Palace, the sequel to the decade’s best fantasy novel

Helene Wecker’s 2013 novel The Golem and the Jinni is arguably the best fantasy book of the past decade. An elaborately realized, sometimes philosophical literary novel about two supernatural creatures from different cultures meeting in 1899 New York City, it’s thrilling and frightening, with a huge cast of carefully drawn characters from different countries and traditions, living in different immigrant communities. Separately and together, these immigrants and the magical creatures that symbolize their mythology try to survive and explore their identities in a city where everything is rapidly growing and changing.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

John Steinbeck wrote a werewolf murder mystery, but you can’t read it.

Before Nobel Laureate John Steinbeck became an essential part of the Western literary canon, he was an unpublished writer with three rejected novels to his name. (Relatable!) Apparently, one of these novels was a mystery called Murder at Full Moon, which featured (get ready for it) werewolves. Twenty-something Steinbeck wrote the novel under the pseudonym Peter Pym.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Spotlight on: Victoria Henry

Bacchanal is a richly imagined historical fantasy. Tell us a bit about the book: the world where it takes place, and the characters who inhabit that world. Bacchanal is set against the backdrop of The Great Depression and culminates with the Oklahoma Dust Bowl. At the center of this maelstrom is an unusual young woman, Eliza Meeks. She’s alone, ostracized and struggling to navigate her reality – a family that abandoned her and a fickle, capricious magical gift.