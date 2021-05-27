Smorgasbord Children’s Reading Room – #Travel #Mystery Darlene Foster, #Fantasy Maria Matthews

Every day, a group of commuters booze at the bar on a Thames ferry as they shuttle back and forth to their jobs in London. This little group is connected “by [their] childlessness” and their “freedom to put [themselves] before everyone else.” They’re self-indulgent and narcissistic. They’re Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Ross and Rachel if Gillian Flynn or Patricia Highsmith had scripted them. In a terrifically fiendish way, Candlish gives voice to Jamie, who narrates the story before and after the day one of the friends goes missing. On the surface, all appears calm. Jamie and Clare have it all: a comfortable marriage, a big house in a gated suburb. Kit and Melia are an attractive couple. They are hip, witty, exceptionally attractive and “aspirational.” Beneath the surface, though, things are murky. Jamie’s broke and has no desire to move beyond his job as a barista. Clare controls their marriage, their finances, their future and Jamie with a calculating bourgeois grip. Kit and Melia have crippling student debt and they’re living far beyond their means. By the time Kit’s been missing for six days, “the stress has become corrosive” and Jamie is surrounded with suspicion and suspicions. With Jamie, Candlish has created a self-deprecating and insistent narrator. His growing apprehension at what may have happened to Kit keeps the suspense taut. As everyone’s motives get murkier, the tide takes a shockingly believable turn (two or three, in fact). Candlish’s story is a stiletto take on desire and ambition and the power of possession, and one of the most entertaining and seductive thrillers coming this summer. (Atria, $17, July 20.)