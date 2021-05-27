Cancel
Chicago, IL

‘School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike crash

CHICAGO — Kevin Clark, the actor who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock” with Jack Black, was killed when he was hit by a car on Wednesday.

Clark, 32, ran a red light while riding his bike on a Chicago street, a witness and driver told police, according to a Chicago Police Department crash report.

Emergency responders found Clark partially under the car. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, authorities said. The 20-year-old woman driving the car was issued several citations, officials said.

After starring in “School of Rock” with Black, Clark continued pursuing drumming. Most recently, he played in the band Jess Bess & The Intentions, which made its debut performance Saturday at Legendary Wooden Nickel in the Chicago suburb of Highwood.

In a post to Instagram, Black called Clark’s death devastating and that he was heartbroken that it came too soon.

In interviews, Clark said he landed his only movie role by responding to an ad in a local newspaper looking for adolescents who can play drums, keyboards and guitar.

Rivkah Reyes, who played Katie in the movie, called Clark a “big-hearted, warm human.” She said Clark frequently attended her stand-up and sketch comedy shows at Second City.

