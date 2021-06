This is no deception – DeLeesa St. Agathe, star of season two of ‘The Circle,’ just became a mother to a beautiful baby girl named Tori Sky!. “Welcome to the world, Tori Sky,” DeLeesa St. Agathe announced on May 31. Deleesa, best known for her successful run on season two of Netflix’s The Circle, shared that she and her husband, Trevor St. Agathe, had grown their family by one more. In the first photo of the IG Gallery, their precious newborn was wrapped up in a floral-patterned blanket with a matching headband. The second pic showed both mother and baby catching some much-needed Zzz’s. The announcement was too cute for words – and some fans shared their excitement in the comments section.