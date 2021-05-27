High temperatures, strong winds spark fire danger in state

Effective: 2021-05-06 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Please refrain from burning as fires can quickly spread in these weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TOMORROW .Critical fire weather conditions will be possible tomorrow afternoon across portions of northeast Minnesota. Winds may become gusty in the afternoon, with gusts currently likely to reach up to 25 MPH. Dry air in the low levels tomorrow are also likely to reduce min RHs below 25%. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Koochiching, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, North Cass, South Itasca, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are supportive of rapid fire growth.