Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambria County, PA

Local hospitals see COVID-19 uptick; state hospitalizations fall

By Randy Griffith rgriffith@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Oaho_0aD5zftu00

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop statewide, the local region has seen a small increase this week in the number of virus patients being treated at hospitals.

There were 1,172 inpatients in Pennsylvania being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Department of Health update showed, including 296 in intensive care units and 177 on ventilators or breathing machines. That’s down from 1,353 hospitalizations last week and 1,712 two weeks ago.

Across Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties on Wednesday, there were 54 inpatients, with seven in ICUs and eight on ventilators. Last week, there were 50 inpatients in the local four-county area.

Wednesday’s figures are still well below the spring peak in late April, when there were 90 hospitalizations in the four counties.

New cases continue to flatten, with 1,127 additional positive cases in Wednesday’s report. Cambria County added 16 cases, Somerset added 14, Bedford added five, Blair added 14, Indiana added 18, Clearfield added 14, Centre added eight and Westmoreland added 34 new COVID-19 cases.

Two additional deaths in Westmoreland County and one death each in Cambria, Somerset, Blair, Centre and Indiana counties were among 38 new deaths statewide, bringing the state’s totals to 1,198,595 cases and 27,123 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Vaccine providers have administered 10,321,111 total vaccine doses, and there are 4,552,126 people now fully vaccinated. Another 1,595,245 are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
294
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambria County, PA
Health
County
Cambria County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Cambria County, PA
Coronavirus
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Spring Township, PA
Cambria County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bedford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Intensive Care Units#Health Care Providers#Westmoreland County#The Department Of Health#Centre#Covid 19 Hospitalizations#Hospitals#Virus Patients#Vaccine Providers#Indiana Counties#Bedford Counties#Fall#Ventilators#Icus#Breathing Machines#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Region's COVID-19 positives lag statewide drop

While the statewide COVD-19 report continues a downward trend, local counties’ data are mixed, the Department of Health’s weekly Early Warning Monitoring System update shows. The portion of all coronavirus tests coming back positive has dropped statewide from 6.5% to 5.3%. It’s the first time the positivity rate has been...
Cambria County, PAfox8tv.com

COVID-19 Update May 14th

The Department of Health reported over 1,600 new Coronavirus cases in the State on Friday. 124 of those were in our area. Cambria County led with 33 cases, Blair reported 25, Somerset added 16, Clearfield had 15, Bedford and Centre Counties both reported 11 cases, Huntingdon had 5, Jefferson had 4, Cameron had 3, and Elk County had 1 new case.
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Cambria COVID-19 hospitalizations rise as numbers flatten statewide

Although the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to flatten across Pennsylvania, Cambria County’s hospitalization report on Wednesday showed elevated numbers. The county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations report was the highest in the eight-county region. Pennsylvania hospitals had a total of 1,712 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday. That...
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

Clearfield County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the state Department of Health. Jefferson and Elk counties reported four cases and one case, respectively. Cambria County reported 33 new cases, while Blair County reported 25 cases and the lone area death. Centre County reported...
Cambria County, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Source: CDC to announce fully vaccinated may go maskless

New guidance set to be announced Thursday afternoon will ease limits for fully vaccinated people, a source tells The Associated Press. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was set to announce the new guidance on Thursday afternoon at a White House briefing that will include allowing fully vaccinated people to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places, the source said.
Indiana County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

In the Spotlight | 'A peacefulness that you get when you’re on the water': Indiana County pair prepare to launch kayak, paddleboard rentals at Wilmore Dam

For Desiree and Mason Beppler, any chance to get outside and onto the water provides an opportunity to break away from everyday life. As the Penn Run couple embark on launching their second kayak rental location, this one at Wilmore Dam, just outside of Portage, their hope is that clients follow the simple request made in the venture’s name: Escape.
Cambria County, PAMirror

Cambria 911 center to get technology upgrades

PATTON — New technology upgrades are coming to the Cambria County 911 Center. Through state funding, the center soon will be able to provide next-generation services to better assist residents, officials said during the Cambria County commissioners meeting Thursday morning at the Patton Park. “The technology demands today are much...
Cambria County, PAMirror

Project helps schools buy vape detectors

In order to better combat the rising number of students who vape or use e-cigarettes, the Cambria County Drug & Alcohol Program has created an enticement for local school districts to seek out users. Through the Environmental Strategies Reimbursement Project, the Drug & Alcohol Program has created a competitive funding...
Altoona, PAMirror

Area airports get state funds

HARRISBURG — Three central Pennsylvania airports will receive grants from the state Department of Transportation, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday. The Bedford County Airport’s grant of $187,500 is the largest of the three grants. It will be used to replace the floor in its first unit hangar built in 1991.
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

State expands crowd limits as COVID-19 virus cases drop

The statewide seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at its lowest point since the end of October. There were 2,385 additional positive cases Tuesday, putting the rolling seven-day average at 2,207 cases a day. That’s down from 3,176 average cases a day one week ago and from a spring peak of more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending April 18.
Cambria County, PAPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Cambria, Somerset add COVID-19 deaths over weekend

Five of the region’s counties, including Cambria and Somerset, lost residents over the weekend to COVID-19 complications, the state Department of Health reported Sunday. Somerset County reported two deaths, bringing its total to 205 since the pandemic’s arrival last spring. Cambria County added one, taking its total to 421, while...
Cambria County, PAWJAC TV

Several area airports to receive funding for improvement projects

HARRISBURG, Pa (WJAC) — The Wolf Administration announced Wednesday that 12 Pennsylvania airports would be receiving funding to work on improvement projects. "Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state's economy moving," Governor Wolf said. "These investments will help Pennsylvania's airports operate safely, expand to meet current demands, and sustain growth well into the future."