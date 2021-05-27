My worst moment: ‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez and the time her voice cracked on stage during a performance of ‘Rent’

Finishing up its third and final season on FX, “Pose” is set in the world of New York’s LGBTQ ballroom culture during the '80s and '90s. The show is at once exuberant and heartbreaking, over the top and deeply human. At the center of it all is Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, who is both a nurturing beacon of optimism and the glue that hold’s the show’s central friendships together.