Cillian Murphy shares how ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ builds on the original monster movie’s story

Derrick
 6 days ago

For star Cillian Murphy, “A Quiet Place Part II” takes the thrills and scares to another decibel level. The Irish actor is the big new addition to the freaky film franchise, which first captivated audiences with its 2018 debut movie about a New York family keeping quiet to avoid monsters that hunt with their hearing.

CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy gets to work on set with newcomer Amber Anderson as they chat together on a barge while rehearsing scenes for season six

The cast of Peaky Blinders have been hard at work on the show's sixth and final season since filming resumed amid the coronavirus crisis in January. And lead actor Cillian Murphy was seen rehearsing and then shooting scenes alongside newcomer Amber Anderson in Manchester on Wednesday. The actor, 44, transformed...
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ goes bigger than the original

A Quiet Place was almost a great movie. The first 80 minutes are solid, but the final scene contains one of the dumbest twists this side of late-period Shyamalan. Turns out the creatures with super-enhanced hearing are weakened by—you guessed it—high-frequency sounds, and somehow no one figured that out during an entire year of fighting the invaders. The greatest minds of every military force across the globe couldn’t put two and two together, but a teenager with a microphone cracked the (absurdly simple) code? Absolutely not. Explain yourself, A Quiet Place Part II.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, 2021. Directed by John Krasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. After the events of the first film, the Abbott family join forces with another survivor as they attempt to evade the sound-focused monsters rampaging across the planet. A...
Moviesbulletnews.net

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: The Abbotts venture into the unknown in a meticulously crafted monster movie

Quiet Place, Part II may not be a typical family film that feels good, but Neil Patrick Harris did watch it with his daughter, who loves horror films. The 47-year-old comedian shares two children, twins Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, with her husband, David Burtka. Harris has not only participated in successful projects such as Gone Girl and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Still, he is also loved by fans who post adorable photos. With his family every Halloween.
MoviesKansas City Star

Movie review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
Moviescn2.com

CN2 at the Movies: Cruella / A Quiet Place Part II

CN2 at the Movies is featuring Disney’s newest film “Cruella” and the thrilling sequel “A Quiet Place Part II.” Don’t miss it. CN2 at the Movies is brought to you by American Air Heating and Cooling.
Moviestheintelligencer.com

Movies with Mary: 'A Quiet Place II' isn't quiet

I finally got to see a movie in a theater. The film critics got a screening of “A Quiet Place II.” This is the first screening I have seen in 440 days. It felt so good to see everyone again. Hopefully, there will be more theatrical screenings so we can give you the information on movies as they come out, not weeks afterward.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' - a letter to his kids

Director John Krasinski reveals how he managed to infuse emotion into the sequel to hit sci-fi horror "A Quiet Place" and why the film is a message to his children. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Moviesseattlepi.com

'A Quiet Place Part II' Cinematographer on Recapturing the World of the Original

Cinematographer Polly Morgan remembers seeing “A Quiet Place” when it hit theaters and being terrified. As a young mother watching Emily Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott giving birth in a tub and later putting her crying baby in a box to save it from the creatures, she was fearful. “It was a family drama, and I cared about these characters, even though it was a horror film,” she says.
MoviesPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

John Krasinski Reveals the Origin of ‘A Quiet Place’s Monsters

One of the most compelling things about John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place franchise is its ability to tell a complete story without expositional backstories. We’re thrown into a post-apocalyptic setting that’s become rampant with gruesome killing machines, but we never learn why or how. But Krasinski actually revealed the origin of his monsters on an episode of the Empire podcast. There’s a lot more to them than meets the eye.
Retailepicstream.com

A Quiet Place Part 2 Blu-Ray Already Available for Pre-Order

A Quiet Place Part II is still in theaters right now but you could soon enjoy the film in the comfort of your own home. The sequel's Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray are now available for pre-order. Pre-orders for A Quiet Place Part 2 Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD...
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Dallas

A Quiet Place Part II silently roars to list of best movie sequels

There are some movies that beg for a sequel and some that are better as stand-alone experiences. Upon its release in 2018, A Quiet Place seemed like it belonged in the latter category, as it wrapped up its story nicely even as the characters faced an uncertain future. But it’s hard to resist the lure of another go-around, and so, after a year’s delay due to the pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II is now a reality.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Filmmaker John Krasinski Prepared for a Potential Third Movie

In 2018, John Krasinski turned the industry on its head when his original genre movie, A Quiet Place, premiered to rapturous reviews from critics and audiences. $335 million later, Paramount Pictures didn’t waste any time and approached Krasinski about a sequel, something he initially turned down. Of course, he eventually changed his mind about making A Quiet Place Part II, which chronicles the Abbott family’s first steps into the unknown, but his reasons for saying no were understandable.
Moviesleedaily.com

Cillian Murphy Screen Tested For Batman In The Full Batsuit

Significantly sooner than it transformed into declared that Christian Bale would be directing Christopher Nolan’s reworking of the superhero legendary Batman, a series of many characters attempted out for the character – one of them being Cillian Murphy. Read ahead regarding his audition below:. The Irish star transformed into comfortable...
Violent Crimesimdb.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: How Westerns and Spielberg Influenced John Krasinski’s Shooting Style

For “A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to the blockbuster alien invasion film, director John Krasinski emphasizes more action. And, with the passing of his father character at the end of the first film, turns deaf daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) into the protagonist. She becomes the film’s canny and determined hero, combatting the aliens with her hearing aid’s high-frequency audio feedback.