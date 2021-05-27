Cancel
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's Son Kingston Looks Just Like Dad on His 15th Birthday

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston is the spitting image of his father in new photos shared on his 15th birthday. Rossdale -- who also shares younger sons Zuma and Apollo with Stefani -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate Kingston's big day.

Gwen Stefani
Gavin Rossdale
Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani's fans can't believe their eyes over her new hairdo

Gwen Stefani is a chameleon when it comes to her looks and is easily able to adapt to anything, and she amazed her fans as she debuted a fierce new hairstyle. The singer kept most of her signature blonde locks, but she also added some black streaks to segment her 'do, and it looked incredible.
It Sure Looks Like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Got Secretly Married

Secret celebrity weddings are all the rage these days, from Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza to Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to … Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani? Not that they’ve made anything else about their relationship much of a secret, but “Page Six” reported that Stefani was spotted wearing a shiny new ring on June 12. The sighting came after the pop star posted a photo to Instagram of her sipping wine and holding a gift with the words “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED” over the image. Stefani had stepped out in Santa Monica, California — alongside Shelton and her 7-year-old son Apollo — just after returning from a trip to Oklahoma, the outlet reported. Curiously, a source had told Us Weekly in December that Shelton had a chapel built on his ranch in Oklahoma for the couple’s impending wedding. As if this major wife guy could wait any longer to officially have a wife.
Gwen Stefani Gives Fans a Look on Instagram at the True Blake Shelton When He's Not on TV

Gwen Stefani never misses an opportunity to tell Blake Shelton just how much she loves him, especially on Father’s Day. On Sunday, the No Doubt leading lady shared a series of sweet family photos on Instagram featuring her country music star fiancé alongside her three sons: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. The heartwarming pics showcase Gwen’s kids from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale growing up with Blake by their side.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spark secret wedding rumors after she’s spotted with new ring

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have just secretly tied the knot, according to exclusive new photos obtained by The Post. The former No Doubt frontwoman was spotted Saturday wearing what appeared to be a sparkling diamond wedding band next to her massive engagement ring — after posting a photo of herself online just the day before captioned, “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED.”
Gwen Stefani Throws Fiancé Blake Shelton Surprise Birthday Party [Videos]

Gwen Stefani made sure to shower her fiancé, Blake Shelton, with love on his birthday. The country singer turned 45 years old Friday, and Stefani threw Shelton a surprise birthday party at home to celebrate the milestone, inviting their family and friends. The “Hollaback Girl” singer shared photos and videos from the festivities on Instagram, including one showing the soon-to-be-married couple sharing a sweet kiss.
Rock LEGEND Gwen Stefani Just Ripped Cancel Culture A New One!

Gwen Stefani’s admiration of Japanese street style she has been repeatedly accused of “cultural appropriation”, but the pop icon isn’t caving in. In an interview with Paper Magazine, Stefani said there would be much less beauty in the world if people stopped cultural appropriation. The issue the singer has received...
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Sweetest Relationship Moments

Opposites attract! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might seem as different as can be — but they make a perfect match. The musical duo met while working on The Voice in 2015 and quickly fell for each other in the wake of their divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. After five years together, Shelton finally popped the question in October 2020.
Gwen Stefani's Family Just Threw Her a Surprise Bridal Shower

Gwen Stefani is going to be a married woman very soon. On Thursday, the singer, 51, says she was "kidnapped" for a surprise bridal shower to celebrate her upcoming wedding to fiancé Blake Shelton-and there were gifts galore!. "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate," she said in a...
If This Is Gwen Stefani's Wedding Band, It's Certainly For the Coolest of Brides

Whether or not Gwen Stefani is wearing her official wedding band underneath her engagement ring from Blake Shelton is yet to be determined. The couple have not yet publicly confirmed that they've tied the knot, though details about their nuptials have suggested the event will take place later this summer at Blake's own chapel on his Oklahoma ranch. Gwen recently held an intimate bridal shower with friends and family, and now, photos from a weekend outing are leading fans to believe Gwen and Blake secretly wed. Beneath her sparkler, Gwen wore a mixed-cut diamond band that drew attention to the two smaller stones that flank the large emerald on her engagement ring.
Blake Shelton Joins Ellen DeGeneres to Pie People [VIDEOS]

Blake Shelton was a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show on Thursday (June 24). The Voice coach joined DeGeneres for a game where contestants had to pick a word that ties two other words together, for example, “couch” and “salad” would be joined by the word, “potato.”. Two women...