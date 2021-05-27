Summer TV preview: 12 new shows you need to see

Summer is here, and with it yet more prestige television. Among the new TV shows of June 2021, there’s a weird tendency towards long-suffering wives suddenly having their unenviable living situations thrown into sharp relief in one way or another. There is, perhaps, a little bit of the zeitgeist at work here, knowing that after the past year or so, we’re all of us inclined to feel a lot of sympathy for anyone who finds themselves trapped in place.