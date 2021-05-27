Pike & Pint makes big investment in its future
(Alexandria, MN) Six years ago Kent Kopp made a big decision. After working many years at Doolittles restaurant in Alexandria, he was going to set out on his own. In the relatively new building that previously housed Bennigan's, he started Pike & Pint Grill. His new restaurant had many of the things in it that Kent wanted and a menu he could take pride in. There was one thing that kept popping into his mind, however; one day he would build a huge impact patio. He also wanted to make some changes to the restaurant's interior.www.voiceofalexandria.com