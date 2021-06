BELLINZONA, Switzerland (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has had a big legal win regarding a Swiss investigation into his conduct. A special prosecutor investigating Infantino's meetings with Switzerland’s former attorney general has been removed from the case. The Swiss federal criminal court says it upheld a complaint by Infantino to have prosecutor Stefan Keller recused from his investigation. It did not shut down the investigation. The court cited a series of four news releases issued by Keller’s office between December and March that justified removing him. Keller said Infantino should face a criminal investigation for using a FIFA-booked private jet.