BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has tied the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin have all clinched survival in the penultimate round. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend. Augsburg secured top-tier status with a 2-0 win over relegation rival Werder Bremen. Cologne is a point behind Bremen after battling to a scoreless draw at Hertha. That was enough for Hertha to move four clear of the relegation zone. Mainz is also safe.