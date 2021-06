Although Princess Diana passed years before I was born, I have always been inspired by her style. From her boxy blazers to printed sweaters, almost everything she wore is still loved and emulated in the world today. I personally resonate with her because she brought fashion-forward elements to her casual outfits as well as her more "royal" looks and never let go of her personal flair while adhering to a more formal dress code. Even when she was wearing a sweatshirt with shorts, she made sure it was a printed one and coordinated fun colors. She was known as the people's princess, and the vibrancy she held showed through her fashion choices as well.