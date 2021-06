Their last public-ish altercation was over a year ago, but Tommie Lee and Brittney Taylor reportedly still have animosity brewing. By all accounts, Tommie and Taylor were friends back in March 2020 until they were involved in a confrontation that reportedly took place at Tommie's home. The Love & Hip Hop stars were joined by Bobby Lytes, rapper Trina's cousin from the Miami franchise, and another unnamed friend. Tommie recorded everything that went down and the video showed a drunk Brittney getting into a physical altercation with the unidentified person.