A script with a title sequence. Huh. Thought that is against the rules? What gives?. First, this is a shooting script (also known as production draft). When you see an opening title sequence in a shooting script, you may assume the screenwriter is working in concert with the director to create either images to convey a sense of the director’s vision to the post-team to guide them in cutting the opening or it can be a literal shot-for-shot description of the title sequence.