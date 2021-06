Amazon is receiving credit for its progressive approach to domestic investment as it takes a forward-looking view of employees’ personal cannabis use. For the second year in a row, the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI) ranked Amazon as the number one U.S. company investing in America. Amazon placed first on PPI’s “Investment Heroes” list, an annual study that identifies the Top 25 American companies investing in the U.S. The study estimates that Amazon invested $34 billion in American infrastructure in 2020, which led to the creation of more than 400,000 direct jobs during the year.