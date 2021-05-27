PUBG is adding respawns, footballs in the lobbies, and a gun you can't reload

PUBG’s upcoming Tiger map will see the addition of player respawns, completely transforming the way the hardcore BR plays. PUBG may no longer be the top dog when it comes to the battle royale genre, but that doesn’t mean it can’t improve upon its gameplay. In fact, the developers have been constantly adding new content to the game and experimenting with new features. One of the latest additions will go live when the new 8×8 Tiger map launches. Tiger will be the first new 8×8 Battleground to hit PUBG in 3 years, which means the developers have added a special feature to mix things up.