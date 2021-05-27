Cancel
PUBG is adding respawns, footballs in the lobbies, and a gun you can't reload

By Craig Pearson
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI never got into PUBG. I didn’t enjoy putting all that time and effort into the game only to die once and be returned to the main menu. That’s why I spend my battle royale funtimes in Warzone, where I can at least punch my way back into the game. But in Playerunknown's Battlegrounds’s 2021 roadmap, they’ve announced a new map that will allow players to respawn. Depending on the turnaround time, I might just have to get back into Plunkbat.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
