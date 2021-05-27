We Know About Portland’s Prolific Offense. Can Its Much-Maligned Defense Level Up?

After a few weeks of moving down rather than up, the Trail Blazers took sole possession of sixth in the Western Conference with a win Friday night versus the Lakers. But they’ll need to keep winning if they want to remain above the cut line for the play-in tournament with five games to play. They’ll try to do just that Saturday when they host the Spurs, a team also fighting to extend their season, in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.