We Know About Portland’s Prolific Offense. Can Its Much-Maligned Defense Level Up?
The Portland Trail Blazers finished the regular season ranked sixth place in the Western Conference, escaping the play-in tournament for their eighth-straight playoff appearance. Much of the team’s success remains centered on its high-powered offense: The Blazers’ offensive efficiency of 117.1, per NBA.com, trailed only the Nets’ 117.3, marking their third-straight season in the top three. That’s even more impressive when you consider that star guard Damian Lillard spent more time with longtime teammate CJ McCollum off the court (1,330 minutes) than on it (1,068).1.fivethirtyeight.com