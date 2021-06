NORFOLK, Va. — Two years after suffering heart-break on championship Saturday, the Norfolk State baseball team made sure history didn't repeat itself. The Spartans (25-26) rallied to force extra innings, then came back from a two-run deficit in the 10th to force an 11th frame. Star second baseman Alsander Womack provided the final heroic act in a game that had plenty of them, hitting a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 11th to lift NSU to a 7-6 win over North Carolina Central on Saturday in the MEAC Championship at Marty L. Miller Field. The victory gives the Spartans their first-ever MEAC baseball championship in their 10th championship round appearance.