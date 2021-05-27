Biomutant Sundial Locations Guide

Creating Biomutant’s fighting style came part and parcel with the development of its ever-evolving central character. Often mistaken for a raccoon, a cat, and even a red panda, our hero can be all of that and so much more! The same can be said for our hero’s multi-faceted fighting style! Our goal was to create fast-paced and action-packed combat with a mix between melee, gunplay, and mutation. All of this plus ease of control. We drew a lot of inspiration from traditional kung-fu, including my own personal experience. We also drew inspiration from John Woo movies and films like “Kung-Fu Panda.” Through all of this, we were able to find our own unique kind of combat.