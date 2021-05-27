Brad Pitt receives joint custody over children with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt will now have more time with his children, following a judge ruling of joint custody during his ongoing court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Pitt has been granted joint custody over five of his six children that he shares with Jolie: Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12). The eldest adopted child, Maddox (19), is no longer part of the custody case as he’s now legally an adult.www.harpersbazaar.com