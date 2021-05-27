Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

DNR encourages boaters to renew and register watercraft

By Angeline McCall
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiVus_0aD5yIgg00

It's Memorial Day weekend and many boaters are itching to get back on the water. The Department of Natural Resources is reminding boaters to make sure their registration is up, despite difficulty at the Secretary of State's office to make an appointment.

During COVID, conservation officers say they were lenient to accommodate boaters who may have struggled to get an appointment.

"We even reached a point where we weren't necessarily pulling everybody over like we normally would just because there was a lot of that, but a lot of that has been ironed out, and people are starting to figure out how to get their boat registered," said Lt. Gerald Thayer, district supervisor with the DNR.

If you need to renew your registration for a boat, you can do it online. The process will also be streamlined if you purchased the watercraft new from a dealership, as the dealer takes care of the paperwork on the buyer's behalf.

If you purchase the boat secondhand or through a private seller, it's the buyer's responsibility to register it under their name. This can only be done in person.

Many Secretary of States' offices don't have any available appointments until three months out, leaving people to check availability on a day-by-day basis.

If you have recently purchased a boat and are having trouble making an appointment, make sure to carry proof of the recent purchase while on the water. The DNR says they will try to work with people on a case-by-case basis.

"So if we see anybody that is having any trouble at all, it's those that are buying from private owners, but you still should have some type of paperwork from that transaction that you can provide to our officers, and, you know, we're working with people, we really are," said Lieutenant Thayer.

RELATED: SOS offers tips as growing number of Michigan vehicles are without license plates

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnr#Watercraft#Boat People#Water Conservation#Water Availability#License Plates#Dnr#State#Covid#Sos#Boaters#Conservation Officers#Private Owners#Michigan Vehicles#District Supervisor#Paperwork#Lt Gerald Thayer#Care#Memorial Day Weekend#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Low Water Prompts DNR to Warn Boaters on the Mississippi

Recreational boaters looking forward to being on the Mississippi River soon, are being warned to avoid a popular Northeast Iowa boat ramp this Memorial Day holiday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is urging area boaters to use extra caution at the Lansing Village Creek boat access at Lansing. This is due to a river level that is lower than what was predicted and is continuing to drop, into next week.
iowadnr.gov

Boaters encouraged to avoid popular Village Creek boat ramp on Mississippi River

LANSING – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges boaters to use caution at the Lansing Village Creek boat access with lower water predicted through next week. Boats could run aground as river levels drop due to a partial closure of the boat channel at the mouth of the creek and the channel going under the bridge.
Boats & WatercraftsBismarck Tribune

Boaters urged to be courteous at ramps

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is urging boaters to be courteous at boat ramps this summer. The agency says it receives a number of complaints every year about overly aggressive behavior at boat ramps. And ramps could be more congested this summer because some sites are unusable due to low water levels.
Boats & WatercraftsNews Now Warsaw

DNR reminding boaters to be safe over Memorial Day weekend

(Network Indiana) — As we approach the Memorial Day weekend, conservation officers with the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources are reminding you to stay safe if you plan on taking the boat out on a lake. Capt. Jet Quillen with the DNR says Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of...
Boats & Watercraftskiwaradio.com

DNR Reminds Memorial Day Boaters To Avoid “Aquatic Hitchhikers”

Statewide Iowa — If your plans for this holiday weekend include putting the boat in the water, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a reminder for you. The DNR reminds all boaters and anglers to “Clean, Drain, and Dry” their boats and equipment this Memorial Day weekend to protect Iowa lakes and rivers from aquatic hitchhikers.
Boats & Watercraftsseehafernews.com

DNR Asks Boaters to Operate Safely This Weekend

This week is National Boating Safety Week, and thousands of boaters are expected to hit the water this Memorial Day Weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters that wearing a life jacket could save your life. It is human nature to think drowning can’t happen to you,...
AnimalsChippewa Herald

DNR: Protect turtles on the move

With turtle nesting season soon underway, state conservation biologists and highway officials are joining forces to encourage Wisconsinites to hatch a brighter future for slow-moving, slow-growing turtles by taking a few simple steps. Most of Wisconsin's 11 turtle species breed in late May through June and often cross roads to...
Boats & WatercraftsHampshire Review

DNR reminds boaters of safety rules

The Division of Natural Resources has some reminders for boaters now that the season has kicked into gear with the Memorial Day weekend. Folks are going to be on the water can help ensure their safety by wearing a properly fitting Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Wearing a life jacket vastly improves the likelihood of survival if there’s an emergency on the water.
Boats & WatercraftsMarie Evening News

Boaters urged to be safe this year on water

As Michiganders and visitors prepare for boating fun on lakes, rivers and streams on Memorial Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to put safety first. Lieutenant Tom Wanless, state boating law administrator and recreational safety, education and enforcement supervisor with the DNR, encourages everyone before leaving...
Helena, MTKULR8

Watercraft inspectors find invasive mussels on 21 boats

HELENA, Mont. - Watercraft inspectors in Montana found and intercepted 21 mussel-fouled boats this year so far. According to a press release, the latest boat was stopped at the Broadus watercraft inspection station on Wednesday, May 19. Inspectors say they found dry and dead mussels on a commercially hauled outboard motorboat from Ohio that was destined for Washington state.
Politicsindianapublicmedia.org

DNR Braces For Busy Weekend On Lakes

Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources expect record crowds on lakes and rivers across the state this holiday weekend. Even during the height of the pandemic last year, DNR had to close the boat ramps at Lake Monroe because so many people were on the water. Lakes and recreation areas could see larger crowds this weekend.
Hobbiesstate.mn.us

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Anglers can begin fishing for muskellunge in Minnesota on Saturday, June 5. There are great muskie fishing opportunities across the state, including in the seven-county metro area. Anyone interested in learning about metro muskie fishing and how to land a trophy muskie is invited to join a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources webinar hosted by metro muskie angler Terreon Ewing and Ray Ruiz, DNR hunting and fishing skills liaison.
Morgan County, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Experienced boaters advise safety on the water

With more boaters expected on local waterways as temperatures rise and Memorial Day weekend approaches, following simple safety rules could prevent a tragedy, officials and boating experts said. There were six accidents on waterways in Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties last year, and although none involved a fatality, one did...
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

City seeks slowdown for downtown watercraft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re planning on going boating in Fort Wayne, you might need to slow down in the near future. The City of Fort Wayne is asking the State Department of Natural Resources for a “no-wake” zone along the riverfront development area, according to the Journal Gazette.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Watercraft certification class June 16

A watercraft certification class will be offered in Grand Rapids for youth between the ages of 12 and 18. Each course will include a two-hour classroom session and an on-the-lake operating session. Youth will operate outboard motors and personal watercraft. The course will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021,...
Public SafetyThe Pilot-Independent

DNR Weekly Conservation Officer Report

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and boaters. Walleye fishing was good this past week. A TIP call of a possible overlimit of crappies was investigated. ATV and AIS activity was also worked. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, fishing in a closed area, possessing fillets of fish on a special regulation lake, and an AIS violation.