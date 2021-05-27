Cancel
K-Pop Group BTS And McDonald's Launch Exclusive Meal And Clothing Line

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the age of the celebrity McDonald's collaboration. Travis Scott kicked off the trend with his Quarter Pounder meal with cheese, bacon, lettuce, fries and barbecue sauce. The "Travis Scott Meal" – the first McDonald's celebrity menu collaboration since Michael Jordan's McJordan Special – was so popular that some McDonald's ran low on ingredients. J. Balvin jumped on the trend a month later with his go-to meal of a Big Mac without the pickles, an Oreo McFlurry and french fries with ketchup.

CelebritiesFood & Wine

BTS and McDonald's Drop Merch Line for K-Pop and Fast Food Fans Alike

Last month, when McDonald's announced that Korean pop act BTS would be following in the footsteps of Travis Scott and J Balvin as the latest artist to receive a signature meal, the partnership had literal global implications: Launching today in the U.S., the BTS Meal will begin "touring" to nearly 50 countries around the world. It's the kind of marketing power only a group that's had albums top the charts from America to Australia and seemingly every country in between can command.
The Hill

McDonald's unveils collaboration with BTS

McDonald’s on Wednesday unveiled its collaboration with K-pop sensation and boy band BTS that includes new meals and merchandise reflective of the musical group's home country. The new BTS meal will be available at McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and dozens of other countries starting Wednesday and will continue until...
Celebrities

Fil-Am BTS fans celebrate pop group’s new McDonald’s collab

Less than a week after dropping their latest single “Butter”, global music phenomenon BTS gives their fans another treat as their limited meal at fast food giant Mcdonald’s finally goes on sale. We speak with Fil-Am members of the BTS fandom about what the group’s growing worldwide presence means for them.
Celebrities

McDonald's premieres BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'

McDonald's has premiered BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'!. The BTS x McDonald's collaboration meal officially launched on May 26, and the international fast food chain has now released the commercial featuring the Big Hit Music group themselves. 'The BTS Meal' consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium...
Entertainment

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
Celebrities

BTS deal with McDonald’s shows how K-pop superstars have enthralled fans everywhere | CBC News

A collaboration between McDonald’s and South Korean pop group BTS is bringing some much-needed joy to its massive fanbase during the pandemic. BTS and the fast-food giant have teamed up to offer the BTS Meal — a 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal in BTS-style cups, bags and boxes, along with two unique sauces offered at McDonald’s in South Korea: sweet chili and cajun.
Video Games

Among Us McDonald's Chicken Nugget From BTS Meal On Sale (Really)

An Among Us crewmate-shaped chicken nugget is up for sale on eBay right now for a pretty hefty sum. The lucky seller discovered the rare snack in a McDonald's BTS-inspired meal, adding to the pop culture value and the unique nature of the product. This interesting listing has so far caught the eye of many eBay shoppers, with quite a few people watching the product's price.
PennLive.com

BTS meal drops today at central Pa. McDonald’s restaurants

BTS pop music stars have a favorite meal at McDonald’s and starting today you can enjoy it, too. The band’s order, according to McDonald’s, includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium french fries, medium Coke and - for the first time in the United States - “Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.”
Latin Times

McDonald’s BTS Meal Empty Food Packaging Sells Online For $15

Malaysian resellers are cashing in on the recent McDonald's BTS Meal craze by selling empty food boxes online for RM60 (about $15). The Star Malaysia said one seller sold a purple-colored empty paper bag, nugget box, and paper cup with a BTS theme. Two sauces for the McNuggets are contained within the packing parts. The dip will expire in August 2021, according to a notice in a post on the e-commerce website Shopee.
Recipes

BTS’ McDonald’s Meal In Stores Now, Plus There’s New Merch

If things seemed a bit crowded at your local McDonald’s yesterday you can blame BTS. The K-Pop group’s signature meal just went on sale. The special BTS meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.
Restaurants

BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly anticipated meal for themselves.
Restaurants

People Waiting In Line For BTS Mcdonald’s Meal Worsening Pandemic

McDonald’s is now selling a meal inspired by the Korean boy band BTS and the long lines in Malaysia to get the meal are being described as “shameful.”. Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee took to his Facebook Livestream to voice his displeasure with the long lines saying, “I received hundreds of messages from frontliners who were very upset with the incident. They said they do not even have time to eat while these people have the liberty to queue up for long hours just to buy burgers.”