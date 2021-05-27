Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Before and after: Restored animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel

By Derek Gee
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow fully restored, the carousel at Canalside will open as a hallmark attraction on Memorial Day weekend. Beginning in 2017 and at various points throughout restoration, Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee photographed several of the animals. The animals were installed recently on the new carousel at Canalside in preparation for the grand opening. Gee was able to photograph the finished animals once they were put into place and the result are these comparisons.

buffalonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
State
Massachusetts State
City
North Tonawanda, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Buffalo News#Memorial Day Weekend#Grand Opening#Canalside#Restoration#Wood Carvers#Painters#Skilled Craftsmen#Photograph#Mass#Gee#Angelis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Colored Musicians Club's $2M expansion heads to Buffalo Planning Board

A seminal moment in the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club's quest to expand its downtown landmark could happen when the Buffalo Planning Board meets May 17. That’s when the planning board directors will consider a request by the historic club to add 2,215 square feet and make renovations to the second-floor performance area. Most of the expansion focuses on adding an elevator to get patrons, artists and guests to the second floor, offices and a green room for artists.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

McCarley Gardens targeted by Brooklyn firm for upgrades and expansion

The longtime owner of the McCarley Gardens is teaming up with a Brooklyn-based affordable housing developer to rehabilitate and expand the affordable-housing complex just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, in what could be the downstate developer's second major initiative in the Buffalo market. St. John Baptist Church is...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals. This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Degree Temps All Week And Buffalo Opens Two Indoor Pools

This looks like our first full week of 70 plus temperatures in Western New York. As a matter of fact if the forecast holds up we could be close to 80 by week's end. Coincidentally Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that two indoor pools in the City of Buffalo will reopen Today May 17, marking the first time these pools have been open since the beginning of the pandemic.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

FeedMore WNY puts out a 'sweet' call for help on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but the need the virus has left behind is yet to be seen. Hunger experts and economists across the country anticipate the increased levels of food insecurity will remain for the next two to five years. This is where people can help FeedMore...
Erie County, NYwnypapers.com

Erie County bicentennial brew taps into tradition

Flying Bison Brewery’s ‘EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener’ ready for market; Poloncarz, Herzog, members of EC200 committee join to tap first keg. √ Commemorative bottles to be added to collection at Buffalo History Museum. Erie County’s ongoing bicentennial celebration got a hoppy boost with the introduction of Flying Bison Brewery’s...
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Selfie WRLD Buffalo opens in the Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you are looking to snap that perfect picture, Selfie WRLD Buffalo offers the backdrop. The space opened in early May and it's already taking off. It's located inside the Boulevard Mall and it promises to give you some picture options you can't get anywhere else. There...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get a Free 7-Day Pass from the NFTA with Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Yasmin Young talks with Helen from NFTA About Free 7-Day Pass. Today through Wednesday, May 19, 2021, you can visit one of five pop-up vaccination sites set up at NFTA-Metro hubs to get a free, single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You do not need to set up an appointment. You'll also receive a free Metro Bus and Rail 7-Day pass, which can be used anywhere in the system, throughout Erie and Niagara counties.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Husband And Wife Duo From Buffalo Lunches A New Cognac Brand

Anyone from Buffalo that enjoys having a little cognac will appreciate the fact that there is a cognac brand that was launched by two of Buffalo's own. I was just recently talking about this in another article, it is so good to see people finding businesses and growing them in their hometown, which also helps with creating jobs here.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

At Hydraulic Hearth, redefining the casual pizzeria

The horseshoe-shaped booth facing the bar was open when I walked into Hydraulic Hearth on a recent night, much to my relief. What a lovely landing pad it would make for my party of six pizza-seekers. So I walked over and sat down. That’s how it goes now in the...