Before and after: Restored animals of the Buffalo Heritage Carousel
Now fully restored, the carousel at Canalside will open as a hallmark attraction on Memorial Day weekend. Beginning in 2017 and at various points throughout restoration, Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee photographed several of the animals. The animals were installed recently on the new carousel at Canalside in preparation for the grand opening. Gee was able to photograph the finished animals once they were put into place and the result are these comparisons.buffalonews.com