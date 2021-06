-- (note date of following obit) Services for a former Oelwein woman, 85 year old Mary Jean Glass of Naples, Florida, are Thursday, May 27th at 10:30am at Zion Lutheran church in Oelwein. Burial in Hope cemetery in rural Maynard. Visitation is 4-7pm Wednesday, May 26th at Jamison Schmitz funeral home in Oelwein and an hour before services at the church.