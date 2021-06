The old Southern adage “if it ain’t broke, don‘t fix it” is frequently deployed as an argument against making incremental changes to systems that function as intended, even if it might be at a reduced rate of reliability and efficiency. As the people of Texas recently discovered in hindsight when the great arctic vortex storm of 2021 “broke” the system for delivery of electric power to consumers, the system had in fact needed important incremental changes to handle the severe stress it experienced.