Alachua County, FL

Bicyclists Converge on ARC of Alachua County’s Main Campus For Gear Up Florida/Ability Experience’s 2021 Friendship Visit

alachuatoday.com
 17 days ago

GAINESVILLE – The Arc of Alachua County will host 25 bicyclists next week, on Wednesday, May 26, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the annual Gear Up Florida/Ability Experience Friendship Visit. The bicyclists, who are traveling throughout the State of Florida raising awareness about developmental disabilities, will be led onto The Arc’s main campus across from Santa Fe College by Santa Fe College police escort, and greeted by Arc employees and its developmentally disabled clients. Once on campus, Florida State Representative Chuck Clemons, Arc Board President Cathy Costello and Arc President/CEO Mark A. Swain will formally welcome the bikers, who are representing colleges and universities throughout the United States.

